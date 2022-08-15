| 17.5°C Dublin

‘I was handling live bombs but shelf packers were paid more than me – so I quit’

Ex-soldier laments lack of Government respect for role of Defence Forces and recalls tearful day he decided to leave

Former Army bomb squad member Mark Keeley faced many life-or-death situations over 10 years but quit as he realised he was undervalued and underpaid. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Ex-Army bomb disposal expert Mark Keeley reflects on the reasons he left, with low pay and lack of respect to the fore. Photo: Mark Condren

Paul Williams Email

Mark Keeley took great pride in his role as a member of a bomb disposal unit, keeping the public safe from terrorist and criminal bombs.

For more than half of his 20 years’ service, he was attached as a specialist to EOD – Explosive Ordnance Disposal – a small elite with one of the most ­dangerous jobs in the Irish Army.

