‘I was handling live bombs but shelf packers were paid more than me – so I quit’

Mark Keeley took great pride in his role as a member of a bomb disposal unit, keeping the public safe from terrorist and criminal bombs.

For more than half of his 20 years’ service, he was attached as a specialist to EOD – Explosive Ordnance Disposal – a small elite with one of the most ­dangerous jobs in the Irish Army.

It was a worthwhile role that he loved – until he was forced to quit because he couldn’t support his young family on the paltry pay he received in return.

The 42-year-old, who now gets paid a lot more for his skill set in the private sector, vividly recalls the seminal moment in 2019 when he finally realised that he had no choice but to leave the Defence Forces – he was ­holding a live bomb that could have blown him to pieces.

Read More

In return for routinely risking his life, he says the State paid him less than supermarket staff and was forced to claim Family Income Supplement to support his wife and two little daughters.

“The moment that I realised I had had enough was when I was handed an old live Mills hand grenade, which had been found on a building site in north Dublin and we were called out to make it safe,” Mr Keeley recalled. “My officer instructed me to place the device in the bomb box which is designed to contain a small explosion like that of a pipe bomb.

“Even though I had done this many times, it just dawned on me how close I had come yet again to possible serious injury or even death.

“These devices might be old but they are as lethal today as they were 100 years ago.

“It was in that moment that I realised I am not getting paid enough for taking these kinds of risks – supermarket shelf packers get paid more than me and my comrades.

“But most depressing of all was that as a proud soldier serving the State and doing an important job keeping the public safe, I was forced to claim Family Income Supplement to support my wife and two daughters who were four and five at the time.

“God, I often think back on all the things I did, taking risks with dangerous explosive devices that were deemed necessary and me with two small kids at home who could have lost their dad – and for what?” the ex-soldier sighed.

“But I, like most of those who left in recent years, would still be in the Defence Forces if we had been treated with a bit of respect by the Government and paid a decent wage.”

Mr Keeley’s story reflects the experiences of thousands of soldiers, sailors and air crew who have reluctantly left the Defence Forces in the past several years with a feeling of betrayal by the State they served.

The exodus from the three services has reached crisis point as vigorous recruitment campaigns over the past six years have failed to keep pace in filling the vacancies that have left the Defence Forces at least 1,000 below its establishment strength of 9,500.

Earlier this year the Commission on the Defence Forces reported that the ongoing brain drain had left the organisation barely fit for purpose at a time when global tensions have dramatically increased in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last month Defence Minister Simon Coveney announced a major increase in defence spending and the intention to increase the size of the Defence Forces by “at least 3,000” more troops.

But the former bomb disposal expert dismissed the Government’s aspirations as “doomed to failure”.

He added: “The likes of the EOD and other specialist areas of the Defence Forces have the only people trained and prepared to undertake dangerous assignments because no one else in the State can.

“But none of that is reflected in our pay and conditions, which is why people are leaving the Defence Forces in their droves. The contempt shown to the Defence Forces by consecutive governments was palpable throughout the ranks.

“We were treated as a ceremonial show piece for visiting foreign dignitaries.

“We are the poorest relation of all the public sector because we never answer back or refuse to do our duty; we don’t have a right to strike and are not covered by the working time directive.

“The Government and the Department of Defence are viewed as the enemy by everyone in the Defence Forces apart from the highest ranks.

“Simon Coveney and the Government have ignored the issue of pay and retention, and that is why their expansion plans for the Defence Forces are already doomed to failure.

“What is the point in buying the best of equipment if you don’t have anyone to work it?”

Mr Keeley described the exodus of disheartened highly skilled personnel as a “terrible waste of public resources”.

He now uses the expensive skill sets he learned in the Army in a much better paid job in Intel, where he is employed as a maintenance fitter.

Originally from Tullamore, Co Offaly, Mr Keeley joined the Army in 1998 and retired in November 2019 after working as a No 2 operative on an EOD team for more than 10 years.

During his service he completed four tours of duty overseas with the United Nations – two in Lebanon and two in Liberia.

He joined the Ordnance School in the Curragh Camp where he spent five years training to be a fitter armourer and artificer, responsible for the maintenance and safety of all weapons and munitions used by the military.

“When everything is taken into consideration, including doing modules in third-level institutes outside, it cost at least €200,000 of taxpayers’ money to train me for my role,” he explains.

Following a further 12 weeks of training, Mr Keeley joined as the No 2 in a three-­member bomb squad – the number one is the officer who actually defuses the devices and the third drives the unit’s specialist vehicle.

“Wearing the EOD flash badge was the proudest thing in my military career and – like wearing the Army Ranger badge – it marks you out as a member of an elite group.

“As the No 2, I was the officer’s only back-up and a second set of eyes and ears.

“It is a life-or-death situation with no room for even the smallest mistake.

“There is a huge amount of trust and teamwork involved in such a small unit and there is no room for rank formalities – we speak to each other on first-name terms.

“Our training comes under the Official Secrets Act because it is a matter

of national security because the training we have could be used to teach terrorists or criminals.

“It is a very big responsibility and one that I will respect for the rest of my life.”

On the night before he left, he had “tears” in his eyes as he cut the EOD flash from his dress uniform.

He decided to send a ­message via LinkedIn to the Mark Mellett, the then chief of staff of the Defence Forces.

“The Army was a vocation in life and I didn’t want to go.

“I pleaded with the chief to try to do something to rectify the situation. He replied that it was sad that I was leaving in such circumstances and wished me luck.”