‘I was forced to use up my maternity leave for cancer treatment’ – new mother calls for changes to the law

The Government has been asked to change the law which prevents new mothers from deferring their maternity leave while they are being treated and recovering from cancer.

Around 60 mothers a year are impacted, according to the Irish Cancer Society.

Emma McGuinness from Oranmore, County Galway said she was in the early stages of pregnancy when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Her son Ruairí was born at 36 weeks and he spent two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit in Galway before he came home.

One week later Emma started chemotherapy which she had every two weeks for six months. Her maternity leave ended two days before her final treatment in November 2021 and she then went onto sick leave.

Irish Cancer Society - #LeaveOurLeave

“Your maternity leave is important and it should be protected, it should be spent with your baby. I know from my first maternity leave that it’s not easy and it’s probably the hardest you’ll ever work but it is such a precious time and it’s time you can’t get back.

“Unfortunately, for Ruairí’s first six months I was in and out of hospital or just too unwell to look after him on my own and we missed out on that.

"If I knew at the time that once my active treatment was over I would have six months of maternity leave it would have saved me so much heartbreak, guilt and trauma.

“To feel like you were being protected as you went through this and that there was light at the end of the tunnel would be a real mental and emotional support. As anyone who has experienced cancer knows, when your active treatment finishes you still have a lot of healing to do.”

The Irish Cancer Society has now launched a video campaign that highlighting the plight of women in this situation.

The ‘Leave our Leave’ video campaign launched in Leinster House today points out that legislation that covers this issue is the Maternity Protection Act 2004 and it stipulates that anyone who is diagnosed with cancer or any other serious illness during pregnancy must use their maternity leave to cover their treatment.

The only way maternity leave can be postponed is in the case of a child being hospitalised.

It said that this unfair legislative anomaly affects approximately 60 women each year and only emerges once they try to pause their maternity leave while they are being treated for cancer.

The campaign video features mothers Emma McGuinness,Mary Canavan and Erica Tierney telling their stories of what it's like to be diagnosed with cancer when pregnant or on maternity leave.

They describe what it feels like for a new mum to be taken away from her baby for life saving treatment while her family have to care for both of them.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said: “We have met with Minister Roderic O’Gorman, whose department this issue comes under, and have had some positive discussions around making the necessary legislative amendments to ensure maternity leave doesn’t expire while a woman is undergoing life-saving treatment – yet nothing has happened to move this on.

"Mothers shouldn’t be forced to use up their maternity leave while going through harrowing cancer treatment. The women affected are vulnerable and traumatised by such happy and sad life events coinciding.

"Being able to keep their maternity leave until the end of their treatment would go some way to being able to claw back special bonding time from cancer.

"This is a straight-forward and common-sense issue, and we hope that swift action is taken by Government now this issue has been brought to their attention. We need to repair the injustice that prevents women deferring their maternity leave following cancer treatment and recovery.”