'I was crying so much I couldn’t breathe' - Facing miscarriages alone due to hospital restrictions

Harrowing stories have emerged today of women being forced to endure the traumatic news they have miscarried without the support of their partners due to current hospital restrictions.

Multiple women explained how they had to suffer the initial shock and heartbreak of being told they had miscarried alone, as their partners were prohibited from entering the hospital, which some said compounded their grief.

This comes amid growing frustration with the restriction on partners accompanying pregnant women to hospital appointments.

Speaking on RTÉs Liveline, a woman named Sharon disclosed that she had to go four hours without her partner’s support in the hospital after she found out she had miscarried.

Sharon described the “torture” seeing her partner outside, knowing he couldn’t comfort her.

“I couldn’t take off my mask and I was crying so much I couldn’t even breathe. If I could have held his hand I wouldn’t have been crying so much – I was crying for him and for the baby. Words can’t even describe how bad it is,” she said.

A woman named Kate miscarried in July with her partner waiting in the car. She said: “I didn’t know whether to ring him or text him to let him know that the baby’s heart had stopped.” She said it was the “worst half hour of her life.”

A woman named Siobhán described her distress upon confirmation of her fourth miscarriage and said: “I didn’t have anyone to hug me.”

“‘I started to sob and hyperventilate. I tried to sob into a tissue quietly but I couldn’t help myself. I didn’t take my head up from my hands for half an hour. My distress was left unattended. I had to drive back home 40 minutes away, crying,” Siobhán told Liveline.

A man named David said he was sitting in the car outside the hospital when a nurse rang him to tell him his partner had miscarried. He described the ordeal as “horrific” and said he should have been called in to his partner so the news could be broken to them together.

Vinny May, the drummer of Kodaline, vented his frustration at not being permitted to be with his partner Karina when their baby arrives in the coming weeks.

Vinny said he had hoped he would be there to hold Karina’s hand through the birth and said it wasn’t thought out that a new mother’s support system wasn’t there. He said there wasn’t a lot of joined up thinking and that government priorities seem askew.

