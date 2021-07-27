More than 1,000 people who recently received their Irish citizenship are were welcomed at a virtual event hosted by the the Department of Justice at Croke Park this evening.

The event featured performances and contributions from some of the new citizens, as well as from the Garda Band.

Zak Moradi was born in Ramadi, Iraq. His family relocated to Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim, in 2002 when he was just 11 years old.

He expressed his joy at finally being recognised as an Irish citizen.

“It feels great, I’m over the moon. I was born in no man's land; this is my first passport. To have the same rights as any other Irish person and to be able to vote, you are part of the system now,” he said.

Mr Moradi has spent over half his life in Ireland, and moved to Tallaght in Dublin when he was 14 years old.

“I always felt like I had Kurdish blood and an Irish heart. The longer you live in a country the more you become part of it,” he said.

The 30-year-old played on the Leitrim Senior Hurling Team up until this year.

“I pulled away this year with work commitments, but I would encourage everyone to play all sports and you can get to like one of them,” he said.

"From coaching kids’ teams, a lot of them pick GAA and they make friends and grow up together.”

“It’s like a little community every GAA club and people get jobs through it too. Sport unites people and brings them together. Playing as a kid you feel as part of the community, you nearly live in the club and it keeps people out of trouble and on the straight and narrow,” Mr Moradi said.

Mr Moradi says he will hold off on travelling with his first passport until next year.

Lucyna Edgar is “absolutely overjoyed” to become an Irish citizen. Originally from Poland, she left the country when she was 19.

“I am so proud and happy to be Irish it still hasn’t registered with me. I am so glad that this makes it real. Meeting Minister Browne was a privilege. It is fantastic to be part of the Irish community,” she said.

Ms Edgar met her Irish husband Joe while studying law in Germany. They moved home to Co Down in the early 2000s. She works in Health and Social Care in the NHS.

Ms Edgar says she knew she would be happy living in Ireland as soon as she arrived. Her first impressions of Ireland were of the beauty of the landscape and scenery.

“I love the way of life; I still have my Polish heritage, but I’ve adapted to the Irish way of life. I’ve been to every single corner of Ireland. I know it very well, this is my home now,” she said.

Music is a big part of Ms Edgar’s life. She plays the harp, and her daughter, Hannelie, plays the fiddle. The two of them recorded a piece in Croke Park earlier today for the ceremony.

She said: “I can say I played at Croke Park now, it was very surreal to record at the ceremony and to play with my daughter it was very emotional. I am very grateful to the organisers everyone was so welcoming.”

“I am immersed in the Irish community and culture in the North, I play the harp at Mass in St Patrick’s in Newtownards. I never would have had the chance to play the harp in Poland,” she said.

The Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys, and the Minister of State for Law Reform, Youth Justice and Immigration, James Browne, hosted the event.

Retired High Court Judge Mr Justice Bryan McMahon also took part.

Noting the positive impact the new citizens have on Irish society, Minister Browne said: “Today is a cause of celebration for our country as a whole. Throughout our history, Irish people have left these shores to make their homes elsewhere and because of that we have a deep and meaningful understanding of what it means to belong somewhere. Becoming an Irish citizen is a moment to cherish, both for new citizens themselves and also for their families and friends, and we are privileged to live in a country that people adopt as their chosen home.”