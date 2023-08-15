‘I was back on my feet in a few days’ – Mater Hospital completes its 1,000th robot-assisted surgery

Surgical team Orla Cullivan, Heidi Punzalan, Kasto Piopongco and Fiona Murphy in theatre this month as the 1,000th robotics-assisted surgery at Dublin’s Mater Hospital got under way

The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin reached an important milestone this month as surgeons completed the 1,000th robotics-assisted surgery.

Launched in 2019, the Robotic Surgical Programme, which uses robotic technology in assisting surgeons to carry out surgery, is now in its fifth year.

Surgeons say the programme has “immeasurably improved outcomes” for cancer patients and their families and has quickly expanded to involve 16 surgeons across six specialities, including urology, cardiothoracic, colorectal, head and neck, gynaecology, and hepatobiliary.

Greg Nason, a consultant urologist in the Mater Hospital who performed the 1,000th operation, says this type of surgery is the way of the future.

“The Robotic Programme in the Mater has been a great success thanks to the Mater Hospital Foundation’s generosity,” he said.

“The expertise that has been established within the hospital from a nursing and medical perspective has allowed us to offer a multi-speciality programme to our patients. Within urology, robotic surgery is now the standard for most major prostate and bladder cancers as well as many kidney cancers.

“There are many benefits of this type of advanced surgery as the robotic platform allows surgeons perform difficult procedures with better magnification and fine movements due to the small robotic instruments ultimately leading to a less invasive operation for patients.

“Overall, the patient experience is improved due to smaller incisions, less blood loss and less pain resulting in them going home earlier and having an easier recovery.

“Our robotic programme has gone from strength to strength due to the enthusiasm within the hospital and will continue to expand to offer timely robotic surgery to more and more Mater patients.”

As a national university training hospital, the Mater Hospital plays a key role in building robotics expertise for Irish healthcare and the state-of-the art Da Vinci XI robot is central to this success.

Robotic-assisted surgeries are beneficial to patients as they are performed through small incisions, replacing the large incisions needed for conventional open surgeries.

Patient Deirdre O’Brien can attest to this as she underwent a robotic procedure three years ago and says she was “amazed” at how well it all went.

“I had to have a hysterectomy as a precaution following cancer treatment and after everything else I went through, I was dreading the thought of surgery as well,” she said.

“I was also a bit sceptical about the idea of a robot, but I needn’t have been as it is only a tool that the surgeon uses. And not only did everything go without a hitch, but I had virtually no scarring and my recovery time was really quick – I was back on my feet within a couple of days.

“My surgeon was brilliant also, and came to check on me so many times to make sure that I was recovering well – I couldn’t find fault with any of it and I have been well ever since.”

Along with being of benefit to patients, the robotic system is also advantageous for surgeons as it allows for greater surgical precision, an increased range of motion, improved dexterity and an enhanced 3D view of the operating area.

Chief executive of the Mater Hospital Foundation, Mary Moorhead, said the milestone of 1,000 robotic surgeries was made possible by public donations and she hopes that many other patients will continue to benefit from the technology.

“We are so proud of the role that our supporters have played in making the Robotic Assisted Surgical Programme a reality and helping the hospital reach this important milestone,” she said.

“Through their kindness and generosity, our community of care nationwide is continuing to make transformative change possible in our hospital.

“But none of this would be possible without the skill and technical expertise of the Mater’s surgical teams.

“So, I would like to pay tribute to every clinician involved in the Robotic Surgical Programme for their work in improving outcomes for cancer patients.”

To find out more about the Mater Hospital Foundation and to support its life-saving work, visit www.materfoundation.ie.