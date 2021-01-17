| 2.8°C Dublin

‘I was Anna Maria, but my adoptive mother was told to change that’

Helen Martin's Story

Helen Martin. Photograph by Gerry Mooney Expand
Helen Martin with her adoptive parents Expand
Helen Martin as a toddler. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Helen Martin with her birth mum Expand

Helen Martin. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

'You don't want her - she's an awful scrawny thing," said the nun to the married woman who stopped in front of my crib.

The woman was invited to choose a baby from a large number of young children in cribs that filled a big room in Saint Patrick's Home in Dublin in September 1963.

The woman began to cry. She felt she couldn't make such a choice. She and her husband expected the nuns would have handed them a baby to adopt and she was overwhelmed when told she must choose a child from all the babies in front of her.

