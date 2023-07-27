‘I was always proud of her’ – Sinead O’Connor’s former teacher pays tribute

Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle on August 3, 2014 in Wareham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images)

A former school teacher of Sinéad O'Connor has paid a powerful tribute to the late music icon, saying how “pure and genuine” she was.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer died on Wednesday at age 56, her family confirmed in a statement last night.

From 1983 to 1985, Sinéad attended Newtown Secondary School, a boarding school in Waterford - where her relationship with her teacher, Joe Falvey, started.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 today, Mr Falvey told host Oliver Callan he remembered the first time he met the singer, describing the moment as a “very interesting sight” he got into Sinéad’s maturity and passion.

“She radiated beauty in spirit as well as features. The two of us struck it off... I got to know Sinéad. I began to come across her with her guitar increasingly as a 16-year-old, playing on footsteps or benches around the school. It went on from there," he said.

“I remember our first conversation outside of class, saying ‘whose song is that? I don't recognise it’ and she said ‘that's mine, I wrote it’.

“Then she played other stuff for me, what struck me was a 16-year-old writing the way she was writing. The insightfulness, maturity and the passion, there was something special about her,” he said.

Mr Falvey said he remembered asking her if she was interested in playing to an audience outside of school, which led to her first gig as a supporting act for Dominic Mulvany.

“Other people sitting with their pints looking at this young one, and then she started, it was the most memorable moment of my life. Everyone turned around. I said ‘what in the name of God is that?,” he said. –

“The power from this young girl. It was a shattering moment.”

“She became the main act from the night, it was incredible... It was the sophistication, maturity of the level of lyrics she was singing with an incredible belief. It was there from the very beginning,” Mr Falvey added.

When Sinéad dropped out of school, she gave her teacher one of the original master tapes she had recorded.

“I’m sitting here at home with that original master tapes in my hand which Sinéad gave me when she was leaving school, she said ‘that’s for you’.

“I heard nothing from her for about a year and half and then the postman arrived one day with her first album The Lion and The Cobra.

Sinéad and Mr Falvey stayed in touch up until her death.

“We stayed in contact for the beginning years….she was a very special person in my life,” he said.

“She left school before her Leaving [Certificate]. I sat down with her as her teacher and said, ‘look Sinéad, there's another two months to go, why don't you see it through’, because increasingly she wasn't coming back from the weekends.”

“She said, ‘the Leaving Cert is irrelevant to me, music is going to be my life’. I said, ‘can't you do it anyway and it'll still be your life’. She said ‘no, I emotionally have moved on and want to devote my life to music’.

“She was so pure, genuine and real. There was no compromising. I was always proud of her,” Mr Falvey added.