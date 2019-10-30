A dedicated Dublin runner ran two marathons in the space of 12 hours last weekend to raise funds for a homelessness charity.

‘I was absolutely shattered’ - Dublin man runs two marathons in 12 hours for charity

Mark Conlon (36) has been a marathon runner for 12 years and has broken records with his running before, including running 33 marathons in 33 days.

However, last weekend, he ran two marathons - while Dublin city marathon runners were fast asleep, Mr Conlon set off at 12.30am on Sunday morning and ran 42km by the Clontarf seafront by himself, armed with a head torch and camera.

Then, following a break of several hours, he joined the rest of the runners for the Dublin City Marathon - finishing two marathons in just over 12 hours to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul.

“I was absolutely shattered because it was freezing running through the night,” he told Independent.ie.

“I felt sick and I thought I wouldn’t be able to make it to the second marathon."

He ran 42km through Clontarf in the pitch dark by himself.

“I was by myself all night and it was a major struggle.

“But I got back to the North Star Hotel and met the Lord Mayor and they were very supportive, so I started the second marathon after 9am,” he said.

However, this is not the first time the runner has embarked on breaking marathon records, as he ran 10 marathons in 10 days in April and broke a record for 33 marathons in 33 days last year.

Mr Conlon has been running long distances for 12 years and does it all in aid of charity, with his runs raising thousands for the Cancer Society, Pieta House and Inner City Helping the Homeless.

He estimates that he has raised tens of thousands of euro and is now focusing on raising funds for St Vincent de Paul.

“I run about 30-35 marathons a year and I’ve been running for 12 years,” he said.

Running mostly two marathons a week, he said that he doesn’t train that much by himself and keeps fit in between runs by going for parkruns once a week and two- or three-mile runs twice a week.

The former soldier said that his motivation for raising funds comes from his time spent in Chad in Africa.

“I’ve a big passion to help others because I saw the poverty in Chad. I saw how poor people are, the campsites in the city and so I got motivated to start running.

“I always wanted to push myself to the limit.

“I just want to raise as much as I can and give back as much as I can," he said.

While he now hopes to find work as a porter in a hospital, Mr Conlon said that he has switched to raising money for homelessness charities in recent years as it has become an “emergency” in Dublin.

“I pass the Red Cow roundabout every day and there’s a tent campsite there.

“There’s a family living there and it’s crazy to see - one little camp fire would sweep their home away.

“The homelessness crisis is not a crisis anymore, it’s an emergency,” he added.

A donation can be made to support Mr Conlon’s marathons here.

