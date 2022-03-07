‘I was about to die and now I’ve been given a second chance,’ says Ukrainian woman who escaped to Dublin with daughter (6)

Kristina Vynnyk who fled Ukraine with her daughter because of the Russian invasion

A Ukrainian woman says she has a “totally different vision of life” now she’s in Ireland days after fleeing her home country.

Kristina Vynnyk (30) has been through the unimaginable, yet she is still staying hopeful.

“After you have witnessed the troubles and hear the bombs exploding, it’s totally different,” she told the Irish Independent.

“I have a totally different vision of life. I was about to die and now I’ve been given a second chance.



“I appreciate every single thing I have. Before, I used to complain a lot about life even though I could travel, I had opportunities to work, I had so many opportunities, I went to the gym, I went to the dance class, I could do anything I wanted but I still was complaining.

“Now, it’s totally different.”

After a six-day journey to escape her home in Irpin, west of Kyiv, with her six-year-old daughter Zlata, Ms Vynnyk arrived at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

She is staying with her brother and his wife and two children at their home in Coolock, Dublin.

When she arrived at the Dublin suburb, the entire street was decorated in yellow and blue, and neighbours dropped off bags of treats for her and her daughter.

Read More

Ms Vynnyk said she could finally get some sleep after several days of travel from Ukraine.

“This was the first time I could sleep. Previous nights we were going somewhere so it was difficult,” she said.

“Thanks to people who help us, I really appreciate the help, my daughter is much better now.”

The English teacher had to leave her husband Olexandr in Ukraine, because all males aged between 18 and 60 are banned from leaving.

She tried to hide from her daughter why they were fleeing their home, but fears she will never see her husband, parents or family again.

“I was trying my best not to upset her, I was trying to persuade her that we were just going on a trip. It has been difficult but anyway we just have to travel,” she said.

“I don’t know yet what will be next but for now it’s fine because she has cousins here which helps a lot. They are two kids which helps me because I don’t know how to distract her. I am happy that people here are distracting her.”

Ms Vynnyk says she speaks to her husband every day, but thinks he could be hiding certain things that are happening around him so as not to upset her.

“Thank God, we keep in touch all the time for him to let me know that he’s OK,” she said.

“For now, he is doing voluntary jobs, I don’t even know where they are staying now, I know nothing and I know that he might lie to me to make me feel less worried.”

Ms Vynnyk says she has heard of people she knew being killed, and she is incredibly worried for her friends and family.

Her home city has been bombarded by Russian forces.

“My parents were trying to escape, they live in a house but it’s impossible to stay there because it’s very dangerous and they did not have a basement so all the time they hear bombing, they ran to the shelter which is five minutes from the house,” she said.