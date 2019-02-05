Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has claimed he was en route to visit picketing nurses when he was filmed driving in a bus lane in south Dublin this morning.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has claimed he was en route to visit picketing nurses when he was filmed driving in a bus lane in south Dublin this morning.

'I wanted to be able to jump out of the car and go to the nurses' – Michael Healy Rae defends driving in bus lane

Footage of Mr Healy-Rae’s Skoda shows him travelling along the Naas Road towards the city. It was filmed by a passenger travelling in a taxi this morning.

Mr Healy-Rae said he was travelling to the Coombe Hospital when he was filmed.

He said he left Kerry at 4.50am this morning, before nurses took to picket lines at 8am.

"This morning I was in a bad predicament. I wanted to go to the nurses this morning but I couldn’t because when I left Kerry there were no nurses on strike in Kerry," he told Independent.ie after seeing the footage.

"I had a meeting with the Danish ambassador and I had to be in the Dáil at a certain time.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae. Photo: Tom Burke

"I wanted to call to a hospital to meet nurses, which I did at the Coombe.

"At that time I was looking for a place to pull in my car, within walking distance of the Coombe. I wanted to be able to jump out of the car and go to the nurses so that I would be able to meet people with Kerry connections working as nurses and midwives at the Coombe."

He defended his use of the bus lane, saying he was trying to do his best to support the striking nurses.

"If Simon Harris, Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe can go down to road of penalising the nurses, the people they would be very glad of if they fell down in the morning, it shows just what we are going to get off Fine Gael.

"All I am trying to do is a thing called my best.

"I was trying to get a place to pull in, which I did, after the person obviously stopped filming."

Online Editors