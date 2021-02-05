‘I want to keep her memory alive’ - Vicky Phelan’s portrait comes home after fetching €46,500 at auction

This story is about the good neighbour, who never forgot the love and kindness shown to him by the Kelly family.

Vincent Devine’s iconic portrait of Vicky Kelly Phelan was sold for €46,500 when the hammer dropped at Sheppard’s auctioneers yesterday.

The 34-year-old artist gave us a masterpiece. He hit it off with Vicky. They are friends and collaborators now.

She emptied out her life onto that canvas. From her tumours to her babies, and everything after, and in between.

Throw in Sheppard’s fees at €9,606 and the total going to Heroes Aid came to €55,712. Sheppard’s gave their fees to Heroes Aid and a lot more besides.

I spoke to Vincent Devine immediately after the auction. He was delighted.

“The one worry I have is that the portrait went to someone who will covet it,” he said.

Vincent need not have worried. The portrait came home.

David Brennan did well. His company, Southgate Engineering, has landed many prestigious contracts in England. Vicky and David lived in Comeragh Drive in the South Kilkenny village of Mooncoin.

The young boy spent plenty of time in the Phelan home. “He was like our brother,” said an ecstatic Vicky from Maryland, where she is undergoing experimental treatment for 11 tumours.

“I was so nervous. David has been in touch with me all through my treatment. He told me last night he would be bidding. David just called me to say he bought it. I am so delighted.”

After the auction, David said: “Vicky’s mother and father were very good to me when I was a young lad. I burst out crying when I saw Vicky speak about the painting on The Late Late Show. My wife Alicia said, ‘David we have to buy Vicky’s painting’.”

So the near neighbour from Comeragh Drive buys his childhood friend’s portrait – and earns more than €50,000 for Heroes Aid.

“I have the blessing of having enough to buy the portrait. The painting is owned by the people of Ireland now. It’s up to Vicky where it goes.

“I’m hoping we can do some good and maybe increase awareness. Maybe Vicky and Vincent can bring it around the country.”

The plan then is to get Vicky’s message out there. She is all for testing. “And taking notice of what our bodies are telling us.”

Vicky Phelan suffered so much due to the failures of our health system, but she never threw the baby out with the bath water.

David started out Eastgate Engineering in 2013 from modest beginnings.

He couldn’t afford to go to college and trained as an electrician. Eastgate Engineering won the electrical and instrumentation contract for the biggest potash mine in the world at Whitby in England, and many more projects besides. The company employs 160 people.

He is emotional. He cried again yesterday.

“I want to keep Vicky’s candle lit for decades and generations to come. I want her children and her grandchildren to see the painting,” he said.

“I want to keep her memory alive. This painting is for everyone.”

It all worked out grand in the end, but beforehand, Vicky was nervous.

She was so hoping the incredibly intimate public triptych of her every body part would fetch a decent bid.

Mary Leahy co-founded Heroes Aid, a new enough charity which was one of the best things to come out of Covid-19.

She watched the auction from Galway. Vicky was in her apartment in Maryland. Vincent was in Offaly.

We were in touch with Vicky. When the bids hit €30,000 Vicky said “we’re flying now”.

There was a big cheer when David’s final bid came in.

Mary, who is never in bad form, is close to Vicky.

“We would love to have had a drink to celebrate. The bidding stuck for a few seconds on €700. It was terrible but then the bids came in and it was over in a matter of minutes.”

She added: “Vicky is on our board. She brought us all together.”

Candles were being lit all week. I told Vicky the parish priest calls the Fire Brigade every time I go in to the church. Vicky lost her faith in God a while ago but she still asks for candles and prayers.

The bravest woman in Ireland is afraid of what is to come. She is very spiritual and feels a connection with those she loved who went before her.

We will let it to Vicky to figure it all out, as she surely will. There is no one brighter or more able.

I say to Vicky, “I think we are in the middle of a miracle.”

“I hope so Billy, I hope so.”

Mary Leahy says Vicky is going nowhere. “She has too much to do here.”

Vicky says she is feeling very well right now. Her treatment continues on Tuesday next when she will be given all three drugs in the treatment.

Her friend David is well entitled to the last word.

“Vicky’s mother and father were very good to me. I bought this as a thank you for Gaby and John.”

David and Vicky, neighbours and friends never forgot who they were, or where they came from.

You can donate to Heroes Aid at heroesaid.ie

