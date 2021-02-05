| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I want to keep her memory alive’ - Vicky Phelan’s portrait comes home after fetching €46,500 at auction

Childhood pal bought painting ‘for everyone in Ireland’, writes Billy Keane

Campaigner Vicky Phelan. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Campaigner Vicky Phelan. Photo: Mark Condren

Campaigner Vicky Phelan. Photo: Mark Condren

Campaigner Vicky Phelan. Photo: Mark Condren

Billy Keane Email

This story is about the good neighbour, who never forgot the love and kindness shown to him by the Kelly family.

Vincent Devine’s iconic portrait of Vicky Kelly Phelan was sold for €46,500 when the hammer dropped at Sheppard’s auctioneers yesterday.

The 34-year-old artist gave us a masterpiece. He hit it off with Vicky. They are friends and collaborators now.

Most Watched

Privacy