‘I want to humanise Charles Haughey beyond the caricature’ — author behind revealing new biography

As the DCU professor researched his biography of the former taoiseach, a project 40 years in the making, he discovered a more complex character than his critics would allow

Former taoiseach Charles Haughey at his Abbeville residence at Kinsealy, north Co Dublin in 1995 Expand
Charles Haughey with Maureen Lemass on their wedding day in 1951 Expand
Long-time rival Des O&rsquo;Malley warned Gary Murphy against the dangers of falling under Haughey&rsquo;s spell, even a decade after his death Expand
Charles Haughey with British prime minister Margaret Thatcher Expand
Charles Haughey with George Colley, who he beat in the race for the Fianna Fáil leadership in 1979 Expand
Professor of Politics at DCU's School of Law and Government Gary Murphy Expand
Haughey by Gary Murphy Expand

Gary Murphy

My earliest political memory is of coming home from Sullivan’s Quay primary school as an 11-year-old in Cork city on Friday, December 7, 1979 to discover that Charles Haughey had won the Fianna Fáil leadership election. My late father, Jack Murphy, a painter in the Cork Harbour Commissioners, was looking at our television set in amazement.

I had never heard him utter an expletive before and never would again, but on that day he let out an exasperated curse that earned him a stern rebuke from my mother. Like many people, he was shocked that Fianna Fáil’s TDs had chosen Haughey over George Colley, Jack Lynch’s preferred candidate.

