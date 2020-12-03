‘I want to give that option back to people to say who they are’ – Helen McEntee seeks change to law barring naming of child victims

Helen McEntee has said she’s “planning to respond” to the recent decision by the Court of Appeal barring the naming of child victims of criminal offences, such as murder.

The Minister for Justice said she had recently been impacted by a female rape survivor who spoke on RTÉ.

Minister McEntee said the woman had spoken about her right to speak out about crimes against her which happened when she was a child.

However, the new legislation meant the woman’s moral right to speak out had been taken from her.

“I listened to the woman, she was extremely brave to come on and speak as she did,” Ms McEntee told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1.

“It struck me it’s not that she wanted to put her name out there but the choice has been taken from her,” Minister McEntee said.

She said there had been other cases, where people had contacted her stating their concern about the law and this had included parents of child victims of crime, including murder.

Parents wanted “to continue their (children’s) legacy,” by having a right to name their children.

“I want to change this (legislation),” she said. “I think we have seen in such a short amount of time the negative impact this is having.

“I want to give that option back to people to say who they are, to remember their children, to create a legacy for them.”

Addressing the festive season and the current level of restrictions, she said “anything could change” regarding Christmas, if the virus numbers aren’t kept down in Ireland.

“If in the next week, we see numbers are out of control, it’s something we take on board.

“Nothing is set in stone,” she said.

The best way to stick to the current opening up dates and measures, is if “everyone is adhering to the rules,” she added.

Minister McEntee also denied Leo Varadkar had leaned on her regarding the appointment of Seamus Woulfe.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had told the Justice Minister that Woulfe would be a good judge.

But Minister McEntee told RTÉ: “No, he (Varadkar) wasn’t (leaning on me).

“It’s a conversation we had, he said that himself. I don’t think it’s unusual for someone who was Taoiseach and worked with an attorney general that amount of time.

“I took that view on board and looked at the overall names there…

“I made my own decision…”

Minister McEntee said there have been six appointments since she had taken over the justice portfolio in June.

Regarding each of these, she said she went to all party leaders.

“They agreed and supported that recommendation (Woulfe,)” she added.

“I’ve never brought a name to Government without (a consensus) and speaking to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.”

“It is my job to make these recommendations and I apply the process, I take this very seriously - we are talking about a Supreme Court judge,” she told RTÉ.

“To suggest someone said something to me and I automatically did it, is not the case.”

The minister said she didn’t see “anything wrong with someone having worked with someone for a number of years expressing a view.”

And she denied being held back from answering questions on the matter in the Dáil, as a young female minister.

“I don't think I was,” Minister McEntee said. She added that she and others were in a “unusual process” against the background of a “potential impeachment.”

“There was a huge concern of me or anyone talking about the suitability of sitting judges,” she said.

“Any suggestions I was treated differently, I don’t accept that, I’ve done my job.”

Minister McEntee said has also been looking at legislation regarding the appointment of judges.

“I intend to bring new legislation before Cabinet in the next two weeks,” she said.

And she would be informing the Cabinet how legislation “needs to be improved.”

Minister McEntee also agreed with former Northern Ireland police ombudsman Nuala O’Loan, who told RTÉ this morning that the refusal of the British State to hold an inquiry into the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane, was a “betrayal” of the Finucane family.

“I would agree with her,” Minister McEntee said. “It’s not just my view, it’s the view of the Government.

“We think it should go ahead. I think it’s wrong the British Government said they won't (hold an inquiry.)

“This is something the Taoiseach said he will pursue. The wrong decision has been made and we will pursue it.”

