‘I want to get out and socialise with my friends now that I’ve had the vaccine,’ says retired microbiologist Tom Lillis  

:: Isolation caused by club shutdown has been particularly hard 

Tom Lillis (79) at the Kingswood Community Centre in Tallaght which has been closed since last March. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Allison Bray

It's been a long winter for retiree Tom Lillis who has been unable to meet his friends.

Like many older people, the 79-year-old microbiologist from Tallaght is finally looking forward to a ray of sunshine that his second inoculation with the Covid-19 vaccine will bring him later this week. 

"I’m getting my jab on Thursday,” he said. 

