'I want to die at home in my own country' - Vicky Phelan on assisted suicide, Ruth Morrissey's passing and spending time with her children

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan said she will continue to fight for a law to be passed allowing people with terminal illnesses to die by assisted suicide as she doesn't want her children to remember her dying.

In July, the mother-of-two, from Co Limerick, wrote in the Sunday Independent that she will be supporting the Dying for Dignity Bill when it is brought before Cabinet as she wants to "die with dignity."

Ms Phelan was writing after the passing of friend and fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey.

In an interview with Virgin Media One aired on Monday, Ms Phelan said she feels people who are terminally ill should have a choice in deciding how and when they should die.

Ms Phelan said she wants to die in Ireland and on her own terms.

"I'd actually had a phone call from Gino Keny, a TD who was bringing this bill forward again. It was brought forward in 2015. And then it didn't go through like a lot of things. And he had asked me would I help him support it.

"I said , 'Absolutely.' I have huge invested interest in this, I think people should have a choice. Because unfortunately, in my position, I wouldn't be able to get on the plane now and go to Switzerland or Oregon because I wouldn't get there because I'm known at this stage," she said.

"And as well as that, I wouldn't like to do that. Because I want to die at home in my own country. I don't want to have to go somewhere else and have my poor family travel over and then travel back with a coffin.

"People should have the choice. I know from having witnessed and heard from other people who have gone before me with this disease, it's not a nice way to go."

She continued: "I have young children. That's the thing. It's different if you're in your 80s and you've lived your life. But if you're young and you have children watching you die - and I've seen people die and it's not a nice thing to witness - I don't want my children's memories to be of me dying."

Ms Morrissey passed away just months after Emma Mhic Mathuna - another one of the 221 women with cervical cancer found to have received an incorrect smear test - who died in October last year.

Ms Phelan said going to their funerals was like "watching my own funeral happening."

"I felt the same kind of thing as I had at Emma Mhic Mathuna's funeral as well. For me it's like watching my own funeral happening. This is going to be mine and it's hard to stand there and watch that because you know the way it's going to end. Took me a couple of weeks now to just come around from Ruth's. It's very hard.

"Death is hard anyway on everybody. It's hard to believe that I'll never see her again and because of Covid, I hadn't seen her since February, whereas we would have met really regularly up to that point."

Ms Phelan was diagnosed in 2014 with cervical cancer and was given the all-clear in 2015. However, three years later, after receiving an incorrect negative smear test, she was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer.

The 45-year-old said her illness has made her focus on the more important aspects of life - such as spending as much time as she can with her kids.

"There are good things that come out of having a terminal illness. It makes you realise what's really important. I mean, I was no different than anybody else, worried about stupid stuff like, you know, being overweight and kind of not wanting to go somewhere because, you know, I don't look right or I don't have the right clothes.

"I couldn't care less anymore. I'm gone past that. I just want to spend more time with my kids while I can because unfortunately I see that there will be an end to it, and I won't be able to do these things so you know I try and pack it all in as much as I can," Ms Phelan said.

She said she makes sure her children, Amelia (14) and Darragh (9), are informed on all developments with her diagnosis, adding: "For me it's important that I explain to my kids what's going on because I think what's worse is what they imagine in their heads. I feel with kids and some people think I probably tell them too much, but it works for me and my kids."

Ms Phelan said one of her goals is to see Amelia through third year of secondary school and to see Darragh through his next birthday.

"My big thing is Amelia is going into junior cert year now, so I'm kind of thinking ahead if I could get her through Junior Cert. Darragh will be 10 in February, double digits. I suppose when I was diagnosed first, Darragh was three. So I'm doing well that I'm still here," she said.

"I think when kids are older, they have better memories, and that's why I do so much with them and spend so much time with them because I want them to have those memories when I'm not here. "

Ms Phelan revealed in October that she and her husband Jim have separated but are still living together.

Opening up about her marriage breakup, Ms Phelan said the couple's living arrangements have not changed and they are continuing to successfully co-parent.

"My cancer came back at the end of November of 2017 and in May 2017 we had made a decision to separate before my cancer came back now. At that stage, Jim wasn't working, he was still in college and we couldn't afford to separate and for him to move out like a lot of couples. We weren't in a position that we could have two houses. So we didn't really know how it was going to pan out but we had made the decision to separate.

"Then my cancer came back and that kind of put a spanner in the works. And in November, then when my cancer came back, we sat down and I said, Jim, I said, 'Look, for the kids,' I said, 'I really can't do this to them.' My cancer was back at that stage, I didn't know how long I was going to get until January, but I knew it wasn't good. I said I can't have a situation where I could be dead in 12 months, and us separating. I said it's just too much for the kids.

"Obviously we're not a couple. But as far as possible, we try and co parent and be a family, and that's worked for us for the last two years, nearly three years of this age. "

