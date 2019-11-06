'I want to be able to give back' - Teenage Syrian refugee wins €5k-a-year scholarship to study medicine

“I hope I can be a success story for what a refugee can do. I just want to represent Syria and refugees in general in a good way, and I am very glad I was able to do it through this,” said 17-year-old Suaad Alshleh.

She and her mother only came to Ireland from their war-torn country three years ago. They spent their first year in Direct Provision in Co Monaghan.

Despite the trauma of being separated from everything she knew - including her father - her dream of being a doctor spurred her high-achieving journey through the Irish education system.

Although living in Portlaoise for the past two years, she opted to attend Mountmellick Community School so she could study chemistry. It was a journey made possible by a friend of her mother’s - she drove Suaad to the school until her mother got her licence.

Suaad Alshleh who recieved the Professor William C Campbell Bursary.

Now a first-year student in the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI), her educational achievements have been recognised with a new bursary in the name of Irish-born scientist and Nobel Prize winner William C Campbell.

The Department of Education-funded scholarship is for a student from a socio-economically disadvantaged background, who attended a DEIS school and took two science subjects, including biology, and who is pursing third-level study in zoology, medicine, physiology or biomedical sciences.

Describing her as "an inspiration" Education Minister Joe McHugh presented the scholarship to Suaad as her proud parents, Wesam Jouma and Issam Alshleh, looked on.

The teenager also had a message to others facing similar challenges. “Never lose your ambition. Work very hard and that will get you there. If I have made it, they will definitely make it. And that feeling of making it is so incredible that I don’t want anyone to miss out,” she said.

The teenager was moved to tears when she was asked about her time living in Direct Provision.

Syrian refugees preparing to make the crossing to Lebanon (AP)

She said it was “very difficult”, not least because herself and her mother were sharing a small room and her mother was not able to cook the food that she had grown up with.

“It was probably one of the hardest times of my life,” she said, added that it also coincided with her doing the Junior Cert. However, she said that while it was “very tough, you have to power through it”.

However, she said her experiences of Irish people was "very positive” .

“Part of reason I am here today is because I was incredibly well supported. There are wonderful opportunities here for refugees to become part of Irish society and I had incredible supports in the Direct Provision community and my school."

The family now has refugee status and her father came to Ireland as part the family re-unification programme.

Suaad said her parents had “made incredible sacrifices for me, uprooted their lives, to come somewhere where they don’t know the language and have had to rely on me for basically everything. They have come from being completely independent to moving here for me. I appreciate that very much”.

Suaad Alshleh who recieved the Professor William C Campbell Bursary with Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh.

Her parents are both engineers who are seeking work in Ireland, but hope to return to Syria.

However, Suaad said while Syria was a “very big part of my identity” and would like to return, she is “ very happy to be in Ireland".

"I have loads of Irish friends and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Definitely my home, for sure.”

Suaad wants to be a “successful doctor, and I very interested in surgery. I want to be able to give back to the community that has given me so much”.

