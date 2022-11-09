'I want the truth and I want the whole truth' - widow of Irishman killed near Kyiv while working for Fox News

Pierre Zakrzewski had always come home. From Syria. From Libya. From Afghanistan.

As a cameraman and photographer who had spent most of his long career in conflict zones, he knew when to duck, when to run, the dicey scenarios to navigate, the trouble spots to avoid.

Zakrzewski (55), who grew up in Leopardstown, Dublin, was covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine when he was killed last March 14 during Russian shelling outside Kyiv.

When Michelle Ross-Stanton received a phone call from Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott on the evening of March 14 saying her husband had been missing in Ukraine for five hours, she figured he was hunkered down somewhere. ​

“I decided not to tell his family,” she said, “because I was so sure he was going to show up. We all knew he had nine lives.”

But Ms Ross-Stanton wasn’t waiting for the next message from Fox: A former journalist herself, she started making calls from her London home that night to friends, sources, distant connections – anyone who might know something about her husband.

The next day, she learned Mr Zakrzewski had been killed, along with a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist on his team, Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

They had been in the Kyiv suburb of Horenka on a reporting trip when their vehicle was hit by an explosion.

The third member of their team, Benjamin Hall, was alive but with grave injuries that would cost him a foot, an eye and part of his leg. Two Ukrainian soldiers they were travelling with were killed.

Seven months later, Ms Ross-Stanton hasn’t stopped working the phones.

One particular detail continues to trouble her: The team of security consultants hired by Fox to work with its journalists in Ukraine was not travelling with her husband and his team when they were attacked.

Her frustration with the dearth of information is shared by the parents of Ms Kuvshynova, a young arts maven and aspiring journalist who launched into conflict-zone reporting when her country was invaded.

They said no one from Fox called to tell them their daughter had been attacked, and they have not been given any more information in the months that followed about how she died. They first became aware of the incident after reading a social media post from a Ukrainian government official.

“We were not kept in the loop at all. The communication was not sufficient,” said her father, Andrey Kuvshynov. “We learned about it from the internet.”

A Fox News spokesperson said senior leadership was in touch with both families and worked with a translator to communicate with Ms Kuvshynova’s parents.

In a statement, the spokesperson added that Fox was completely devastated by their deaths.

“Their extraordinary dedication to telling the stories of those impacted by the war in Ukraine placed a critical spotlight on the atrocities unfolding there daily – we are forever grateful for their commitment to journalism and their ultimate sacrifice.

“We did everything humanly possible in the aftermath of this unprecedented tragedy amid the chaos of a war zone.”

While she declined to discuss the details, Ms Ross-Stanton said she is still in talks with Fox over a settlement that would provide compensation for Mr Zakrzewski’s death.

Meanwhile, with a notebook and calendar at her side, she has been constructing a chronology of her husband’s final days and hours.

“I want the truth and I want the whole truth and I want to know exactly what happened,” she said in the first interview she has given about his death. “It’s not that I don’t trust Fox to give me the right answers, but I don’t trust anybody to give me the answers that I want to hear.”

Mr Zakrzewski arrived in Ukraine in late January along with a crew of Fox News colleagues. After checking in to the InterContinental Kyiv hotel – a popular base for western journalists – they got to work reporting on the growing threats of a Russian invasion. A relentlessly upbeat presence with a shaggy broom moustache, Mr Zakrzewski came to this assignment with a higher status than many camera operators. ​

Most of the Fox staff had worked together before, but they had one new member of the team – Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a festival organiser and publicist who viewed the chance to work with Fox as a great opportunity to break into journalism.

Starting in mid-January, she began helping the Fox crew co-ordinate and translate interviews and find their way around the region. She bonded with her new colleagues over their shared love of coffee and her passion for music.

“We were very proud of her and knew it was important work to do when the war started,” her father said, speaking for himself and her mother, Iryna Mamaysur.

When her parents fretted about her safety, “she tried to calm us down and told us that Fox News was reliable, and they had all security measures in place”.

The Kyiv bureau’s first on-camera brush with danger happened on February 19, when correspondent Trey Yingst travelled to Ukraine’s eastern border and broadcast footage of troops preparing for the invasion.

As Mr Yingst interviewed the country’s interior minister, Russian-backed separatists began artillery strikes.

The correspondent made a run for it on live television. As Mr Zakrzewski’s jostling camera tried to keep up, Mr Yingst could be heard yelling: “Where’s Pierre? Where’s Pierre?”

Then, on March 13, a US documentary filmmaker was shot and killed while passing through a military checkpoint on the western side of the river. Brent Renaud (50) had been working on a project about war refugees for Time Studios. Mr Zakrzewski witnessed the shooting from some distance away, according to his wife.

Mr Renaud’s death shocked the Kyiv-based press corps. It also jumbled their logistics. The mayor of Irpin called for journalists to stay away, and a main highway was closed off, forcing those who wanted to travel to the front to take a more indirect route.

The next day, March 14, Mr Zakrzewski headed back into the western suburbs with Mr Hall and Ms Kuvshynova.

From the moment she learned that her husband was missing, Ms Ross-Stanton went her own way.

That night, she began reaching out to her husband’s colleagues, to an array of contacts from her own career as a videographer for the BBC and advocacy organisations. “Every single journalist that I knew on the ground, I contacted them to say, ‘Help, find my husband’,” she said.

Later, after she got the news that Mr Zakrzewski was dead, she insisted on flying to Krakow, Poland, then travelling to the Ukrainian border to retrieve his body. Fox News paid for the private plane and later for the funeral in Ireland, but she rebuffed suggestions its executives accompany her or make the trip for her.

“I was very rude to the CEO of Fox News,” she said, adding that she later apologised. “I said, ‘No, I’m going. He’s my husband, and I’m going to get him’. I was prepared to go to Kyiv if I had to and drag him out of the morgue if I had to.”

The funeral was held at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock, south Dublin, on March 29.

From conversations with her husband’s colleagues and other sources with first-hand knowledge, Ms Ross-Stanton has recreated most of his final day. She believes Mr Zakrzewski, Mr Hall and Ms Kuvshynova left Kyiv around midday with a plan to film soldiers digging trenches to mount a defence of the capital.

When military officials waved them away, they detoured to a village that had recently been shelled. The team probably ended up in Horenka by way of a road that looped the long way around the off-limits town of Irpin.

The Fox News team did not travel alone. Two soldiers from a Ukrainian militia, the Azov Battalion, gave them a ride from a meeting point in the western suburbs, said the group’s co-founder and top commander, Colonel Andriy Biletsky.​

Sviatoslav Yurash, a close friend of Ms Kuvshynova who serves in the Ukrainian parliament, said military investigators told him that they believe the Fox crew was filming when they spotted Russian forces and tried to find a safer location – only to end up in the path of artillery fire, possibly launched from the nearby Russian-controlled town of Hostomel. From her own reporting, Ms Ross-Stanton believes the assault happened when they were stopped at a checkpoint instead.

The barrage was intense – probably about 40 rockets, according to Col Biletsky. When Mr Yurash visited the scene later with Ms Kuvshynova’s father, they found utter devastation, with houses and vehicles decimated. Still, the shelling was “very imprecise”, Col Biletsky said. That the Fox team’s vehicle happened to be where the rockets landed was “fantastically poor luck”.

According to video from the scene viewed by Ms Ross-Stanton, the first shell landed about six metres in front of their vehicle. She says she could hear her husband shouting: “Reverse! Reverse! Get out!” She believes that a shell sprayed the shrapnel that pierced her husband’s femoral artery just below his flak jacket. Both Azov soldiers were killed, Col Biletsky said.

Back in Kyiv, though, all anyone knew that afternoon was that the Fox team was missing.

The following day, roughly 20 hours after Mr Zakrzewski was known to be missing, the two security consultants working for Fox found his body in a morgue.

There was an immediate outpouring of grief when Fox News reported the death of the cameraman.

As word began to circulate in Kyiv that Ms Kuvshynova also had died, some journalists chided Fox on Twitter for not promptly reporting this news.

In fact, the network was waiting out of deference to her family, who had known so little about the work she was doing, or the danger it involved, that they couldn’t comprehend why they were asked – the day after the attack – to come to the InterContinental Kyiv to collect her belongings.

“Why did they end up there?” asked Ms Kuvshynova’s father in an interview he gave to Insider.com a month after her death.

Now, he says: “It was the wrong decision to send them on that specific assignment and to that location, because they knew it was extremely dangerous.”

Some journalists – including a few Fox colleagues – felt the same way initially, noting the death of Mr Renaud in the area a day earlier.

But ultimately, most of the foreign correspondents interviewed by the Washington Post decided that the Fox News team had simply gone where the story was that day.

The Washington Post spoke with more than 10 correspondents from a variety of news organisations; many said they would have taken the same trip and that the Fox crew had merely accepted the standard degree of reasonable risk that comes with their line of work.

Ms Ross-Stanton agrees. “They didn’t consider it a risky mission,” she said.

Several Kyiv-based correspondents said Mr Renaud’s death factored into their own decision-making but did not stop them leaving their hotels.

“Our management back at home in London, they don’t say, ‘You’re not going out today because this has happened’,” said Jeremy Bowen, the veteran BBC correspondent.

A representative for Fox News said network officials discussed safety and caution with its team in Kyiv every day. Mr Renaud’s death “was part of that discussion, and we were always urging caution”, the representative said.

In the months since her husband’s death, Ms Ross-Stanton’s investigation has focused heavily on the question of whom his team did not travel with in its final hour – anyone from the team of security consultants hired by Fox to provide logistical support and guidance.

Fox News has long contracted a security firm called Separ International.

Fox acknowledged in a statement to Insider.com in the spring that the journalists separated from the security team: “Our security team knew exactly where they were. We knew where we dropped them off, where they were going, and where they ended up.”

Ms Ross-Stanton was baffled by this account – noting that team was missing for several hours. “They’ve said that they knew exactly where they were all of the time, and that’s not true,” she said. “Standard operating procedure is for security to go with them. Why didn’t they?”

From her sources, she learned that the consultants stayed behind after dropping them off with the soldiers because there wasn’t enough room in the Azov vehicle.

She argues, though, that in situations like that, security consultants typically travel behind in a separate vehicle.

“What runs through my head every night is: what if?” she said. “If (the consultants) had been there, would they have been able to save Pierre? Because all he needed was pressure on his wound to stop the bleeding.”

Reached by phone, Separ International chief executive Stephen Smith said he couldn’t discuss the attack because of the sensitivity of the matter and out of respect to the families of those killed.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on Separ’s actions on the day of the attack.

But a Ukrainian reporter who took the same trip a day earlier offers a possible explanation.

When Andriy Dubchak and his colleagues approached a checkpoint near Horenka with their Azov escorts, the guards would allow only one of their two cars to pass, citing safety concerns. Two vehicles, they explained, would offer the Russians a bigger target.

Assuming the Fox team faced the same obstacle, the decision would have probably been made between the journalists and the Separ team.

“I would love to know who made that decision for them not to go,” Ms Ross-Stanton said. “In some ways I sort of hope it was Pierre that told them not to come because it was too dangerous, because then I’m not going to blame anybody for his death.”

On a recent afternoon, Ms Ross-Stanton sat in the living room of the small flat she shared with her husband in London, a place filled with relics of overseas assignments: his passports, a gas mask and other items.

There were condolence letters from US president Joe Biden and rock star Mick Jagger, and a note she had once scrawled for him in marker on the back of an envelope: “Put yourself first. It’s only TV – not life and death!”

Mr Zakrzewski “would have loved to have been a father,” his wife says, but she worried about raising a child while he was off working in dangerous places. “Our plan was for Pierre to retire early, and we were going to go off on our boat and have a dog, a water dog,” she said​

Now the old Dutch barge he spent endless hours repairing – his “expensive mistress”, Ms Ross-Stanton jokes – remains docked in western London, its hull featuring a new portrait of Mr Zakrzewski and his family’s new mantra: #BeMoreLikePierre.

The widow doesn’t like being alone in the flat anymore. She’s thinking about moving.

She is still making calls, tracking down sources, trying to find answers. She has taken a role as a key witness in a war-crimes tribunal investigation launched by France in March and hopes the findings will yield new details – though, she said: “I don’t know if we’ll ever find out the truth.”

She is also raising money for medical aid for Ukraine and plans to establish awards through the Frontline Club, an organisation supporting freelance journalists, to honour her husband and Ms Kuvshynova. “I am dedicating myself to keeping his legacy alive,” she said. “That’s my job. That’s what’s keeping me going.”