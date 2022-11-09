| 8.5°C Dublin

'I want the truth and I want the whole truth' - widow of Irishman killed near Kyiv while working for Fox News

Eight months after Pierre Zakrzewski died during shelling in Ukraine, the circumstances of his death remain a mystery to his wife

Michelle Ross-Stanton, right, and Pierre's sister, Karola Zakrzewski, pose by his boat, which now sports #BeMoreLikePierre on its hull. Photo: Washington Post/Tori Ferenc Expand
Jeremy Barr

Pierre Zakrzewski had always come home. From Syria. From Libya. From Afghanistan.

As a cameraman and photographer who had spent most of his long career in conflict zones, he knew when to duck, when to run, the dicey scenarios to navigate, the trouble spots to avoid.

