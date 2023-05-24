‘I used to think prisoners deserve what they get, but my view has changed’ – ex-Army ranger Ray Goggins on RTÉ Mountjoy show

Former Irish Army ranger Ray Goggins has said his attitude towards the prison system in Ireland changed after working with inmates.

Mr Goggins, who is now a leadership consultant, will feature in tonight’s episode of RTÉ’s new three-part series, Gaelic in the Joy.

Former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon and comedian Rory O’Connor, of Rory’s Stories, have joined together to coach a team of prisoners from Mountjoy to take on prison officers in a challenge match.

Mr Goggins said he was brought in to offer a different dynamic to the group.

“It was an interesting experience to talk to those lads and hear their story,” he told Independent.ie.

“What I took out of it is everyone is not the same in prison, there are all different types of people. It’s not a broad-stroke problem with prison, it’s individual.”

Mr Goggins has been deployed to conflict areas and war zones worldwide and is well versed in the importance of teamwork and leadership.

RTE One's new series Gaelic in the Joy

"I had a very short and sharp interaction with the guys. We did a fast workout in the yard and then we had a quick conversation about decision-making and getting out of that loop of doing the wrong thing,” he said.

“There is nobody perfect, I’m far from perfect myself and I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but I find when those small, little decisions start going away from you – that's when you start losing control.”

Mr Goggins said it was vital to have a purpose in life and feel a sense of belonging.

“You have to give them something to focus on. I think Philly and Rory even said that football kept them out of trouble all their life,” he said.

“I joined the Army at a very young age, but I found that having that physical training and focus is what keeps us going.

“If you get people involved in physical training in particular, I find, it just gives you somewhere else to go in those moments if you’re struggling.

“If you’re part of a group or team, it improves your self-worth and it improves your belief in yourself and the people around you.”

The former chief instructor on RTÉ’s Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week said he has previously worked with an enhanced prison programme in Ireland.

“I had a different attitude to prison before I went in there for the first time, and I’ll be honest, I was a bit of a ‘look, they’ve done what they’ve done and they deserve what they get’, but it’s not always that simple,” he said.

“My attitude is very simple about being involved in this process, for the tiny bit I was involved in.

“The fact that these lads are making the effort to improve their outlook, then I think that’s a positive thing to do.

“I’m not being all political about this but the numbers for reoffending are off the scale.

“Not too many people actually get out of the loop of doing it, and prison doesn’t do that – it's how you rehabilitate people and what conditions you set for them for the future, that’s what keeps them on the straight and narrow.”

The second episode of Gaelic in the Joy airs tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player.