‘I tried to revive them, but there was nothing I could do’ – heartbroken dad reveals attempt to save daughter and best friend after Monaghan debs crash

Kiea McCann (left) and Dlava Mohamed, who both died in a car crash in Co Monaghan on Monday night

A heartbroken father has told how he desperately tried to revive his daughter and her best friend after the tragic crash which claimed their lives outside Clones on Monday night.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16) were on their way to their debs ball from Largy College in the Co Monaghan border town when the car in which they were travelling left the road and crashed.

The two girls died at the scene, while two other teenagers – Dlava’s sister Auin (18) and Oisín Clerkin (18) – were hospitalised. It is understood the driver, 60-year-old Anthony McGinn, is in a critical condition.

Guard of honour held in Clones for 17-year-old victim of Monaghan crash

Kiea’s dad Frankie McCann told Independent.ie how he had got a call immediately after the crash and rushed to the scene.

“I got out there as quick as I could and tried to revive them with a woman that was there also. I had to move from my daughter to her best friend, but there was nothing I could do. All I could do was ask that they be put lying together,” said Frankie from the family home in Clones.

“There was great excitement here in the house before they went out. We had food and champagne and balloons, and it was going to be a great night.

“They could have got a coach out to the hotel, but they wanted to drive in style, and my friend has a white BMW and he agreed to drive them. We had put red bows and everything on the car.”

Kiea was the fifth of 10 children, and Frankie McCann said they had been to her first motorbike rally only last Saturday in Kildare. “I have a few bikes and Kiea loves them, so we went to the rally and she really enjoyed it,” he said. “She was going to college in September to study childcare.”

Families of Monaghan crash victims ‘hugely devastated and suffering from shock’

The family of Dlava Mohamed, who also live in the town, were being comforted by friends yesterday as they tried to come to term with their grief.

As news of the tragedy filtered through, the graduation event planned for students at a local secondary school was cancelled.

The students were attending the debs ball for the class of 2023. The school remained open late on Monday night as devastated students returned from the cancelled celebration.

Two black ribbons could be seen on the gates of the school.

In a statement yesterday, Largy College and the Cavan Monaghan Education Training Board said students, staff and all in the school community are in “deep shock following the tragic accident”.

Sharon Magennis, principal of Largy College, said: “It is with profound sadness and grief that we have learned about the devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones. The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services and gardaí who responded swiftly to the incident.

“Our priority now is the well-being and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time. The Largy College critical incident team has met to co-ordinate a response and to enact the critical incident plan.

“We are grateful to the public for their deeply felt expression of support and ask that we be given the time and space to concentrate on supporting those in the school community who are most in need.”

Local priest Fr Peter Corrigan said he got a call from a student on Monday evening to say there had been a crash.

“I went out to the scene. The car was in the ditch and the injured had been taken away, but the two young girls that died were still there,” he said.

Heather Humphreys speaks outside Largy College in Clones

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who is also a TD in the Cavan-Monaghan Dáil constituency, said it was an “unimaginable” tragedy and that the whole community has been numbed.

“It’s not easy. Up in the Diamond in Clones last night the children all got ready. The girls especially were in their dresses and they were all ready for a great night out and unfortunately it ended in tragedy,” she said.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare because nobody expects to get that phone call. One of the parents was on the football field last night and she got the call to go.”