'I took the day off work' - hordes of shoppers at Brown Thomas and Arnotts as they reopen

Members of the public at Brown Thomas department store as it reopened in Dublin this morning Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

HUNDREDS of shoppers filed into Brown Thomas and Arnotts on the department stores’ first day of business since the pandemic.

Very few shoppers wore face masks today in either Brown Thomas on Grafton Street, or Arnotts on Henry Street in Dublin but a large number of staff in both stores wore masks and some in Arnotts even donned visors.

Social distancing queues formed outside both stores as they opened this morning and there was a steady trade.

The doorman at Brown Thomas greeted shoppers and cameras counted how many shoppers walked into the store, to ensure a minimal number at each time.

Door staff also welcomed customers at Arnotts and one smiling female worker offered a mother and her young daughter hand sanitiser as soon as they stepped in the store.

Managing director of Brown Thomas, Donald McDonald said: “The amount of people on a wet Wednesday that have taken the initiatives to come to Brown Thomas is very positive, I’m quite pleased.”

Mr McDonald said he “hoped” this was a sign people “want to get back to normality.”

“But we are very conscious of the safety element.” The store would, he added, be “ensuring that safety.”

Customers can pre-book visits to the two stores via their websites and shoppers can also join virtual queues, receiving texts when they reach the top of the queue.

Lily Smith (16) was one of the first in the queue at Brown Thomas this morning.

The schoolgirl is celebrating her birthday today and her mother, Lucy, was treating her to a Prada bag for her special day.

The mother and daughter, from Swords, north Dublin, were delighted to be out for the first time in the city centre since lockdown.

“We’re really looking forward to shopping,” Ms Smith said. “Lockdown didn’t bother me too much. We were able to do food shopping online and Lily was able to keep in touch with friends on the phone, so we got through fine.”

Mother Mary Burns, 58, and daughter Fiona, 23, from Castlebar, Co Mayo, were in the city for official business and decided to pop into Brown Thomas for a browse.

Both were among the few customers seen wearing face masks and Ms Burns said she’d come prepared for her trip with gloves and hand sanitiser too.

“We like Brown Thomas,” Mrs Burns said. “We like make-up. You never know, we’ll look at purses and bags. It’s lovely to see people out and about.

“It’s good after being locked down for some time. We had family time at home and now I’m working at home.

“Fiona has lost her job but hopefully we’ll get back to normal soon. I think people are waiting to see how things pan out before they come out. Some people are still nervous, especially older people.

“But for the population of Ireland we haven’t had that many cases and now I feel more confident to come out.”

One woman who was queuing outside of Arnotts told Independent.ie that she was looking forward to looking around the shops.

“I took the day off work, an annual leave day, to come in shopping.

“I'm 30 years shopping in Arnotts and I seriously needed a bit of retail therapy, there's a lot of stuff I need and shoes is top of the list.”

Brown Thomas is operating a policy of encouraging customers not to touch items unless there is a necessity.

Clothes are being placed in quarantine for 24 hours after each wear. And garments are steamed and cleaned. While new technology will allow shoppers to virtually try makeup on.

There is also a click and collect area in the Brown Thomas carpark to allow customers to remain in their car to pick up items.

And some dressing rooms are sectioned off, to ensure social distancing while only a small number are permitted into store toilets.

