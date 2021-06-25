‘I told them Ruairí’s story’ – Taoiseach shares Irish teen’s experience of homophobic bullying with EU leaders amid Hungary’s anti-LGBT law

Micheál Martin arrives for the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on June 25, 2021. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has told the story of a gay Drogheda teenager to the leaders of the European Union in a heated discussion over Hungary’s anti LGBTQ+ laws.

At an EU summit this week, the Taoiseach addressed the 27 EU leaders and spoke about the experience of transition year student Ruairí Holohan about his experiences with homophobic behaviour.

“I took the opportunity to share an interview I had last November with Ruairí Holohan from Drogheda in the context of UNICEF project in terms of the rights of children,” the Taoiseach told reporters after the summit.

“Ruairí took me through his story in the interview, and he was raising the issue of homophobic behaviour in schools, the difficulties for young people, teenagers in particular, as they come out as they want to engage and so forth and the challenges that they face,” he said.

Then 15 years old, Ruairí was selected by Unicef Ireland for its Kids Take Over of the Taoiseach’s office last November. The student spoke to the Taoiseach about his experiences with homophobia and efforts to improve support for the young LGBTQ+ community.

The EU summit discussion follows the Hungarian Parliament’s decision last week to pass a new law which bans the portrayal of homosexuality in school education and TV programmes for people under 18 years of age.

At the summit, EU leaders expressed their frustration to the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban about the discriminatory laws which resulted in a heated row with the majority of EU leaders insisting the laws must not be tolerated in the EU.

Mr Martin said there is “no doubt that a line was crossed” with Hungary’s new legislation, and told the summit and Mr Orban that the laws “will harm many people and suppress the rights of your people”.

The Taoiseach emphasised that Hungarian citizens are part of the EU and their fundamental rights must be protected.

“Hungary should reflect on its position and change its laws,” he said.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Martin said the discussion was “passionate”, and there was an “extraordinary outpouring of heartfelt views” from EU leaders.

Mr Martin expressed the view that Hungary’s legislation is “offensive to the core”, and said “Many members made it very clear to the Hungarian prime minister that these laws were offensive to the esprit de corps of the European Union.”

“Of all the meetings I’ve attended, it was quite extraordinary. An outpouring of heartfelt views from members across the table,” said the Taoiseach, highlighting the input of Xavier Bettel, the Luxembourg prime minister in particular.

Addressing Mr Orban and the summit, Mr Bettel, who is gay, shared his own personal struggles with homophobia.

“I did not become gay. I am, it is not a choice,” said Mr Bettel.

“This is very bad, this is stigmatising – this is really terrible in a European country. I respect you, but this is a red line. It is about basic rights,” he said.