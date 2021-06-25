‘I told them Ruairí’s story’ – Taoiseach shares Irish teen’s experience of homophobic bullying with EU leaders amid Hungary’s anti-LGBT law

Micheál Martin arrives for the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on June 25, 2021. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has told the leaders of the European Union of a Drogheda teenager’s experience with homophobia in a row over Hungary’s controversial anti-LGBTQ+ law.

Speaking at an EU summit yesterday, Mr Martin addressed the 26 other EU leaders to share the story of transition-year student Ruairí Holohan and his experiences.

Ruairí (15) talked with Mr Martin over Zoom last November as part of a series of events for World Children’s Day.

“I took the opportunity to share an interview I had last November with Ruairí Holohan from Drogheda in the context of Unicef project in terms of the rights of children,” Mr Martin told reporters.

“Ruairí took me through his story in the interview and he was raising the issue of homophobic behaviour in schools, the difficulties for young people, teenagers in particular as they come out, as they want to engage and so forth and the challenges that they face,” he said.

The teenager told the Taoiseach of his experiences with homophobia and efforts to improve supports for the LGBTQ+ youth in Ireland.

The EU summit discussion followed the Hungarian parliament’s decision last week to pass an amendment to its anti-​paedophile law which bans the depiction or discussion of different gender identities and sexual orientations in schools, advertising or media that could be seen by minors. .

Mr Martin said there is “no doubt that a line was crossed” with Hungary’s new legislation and told the summit the laws “will harm many people and suppress the rights of your people”.