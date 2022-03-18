‘I told Mammy I loved her… we sat and had a chat and I told her there were no masses because the Pope had closed all the churches’

Anna Laughlin (94) was a familiar sight as she zipped along the hallways of The Rock nursing unit in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, in her wheelchair.

She had only been a resident for two years, after her health began to fail and several underlying conditions meant she needed closer medical care.

The mother-of-four got a new lease of life after making The Rock her new home .

In April 2020, that all changed. It was Good Friday when the Irish Red Cross entered the place Ms Laughlin called home. She and 17 other residents were evacuated.

Alarm bells had started to ring at the facility after a resident died and several staff fell ill with suspected Covid-19. There were concerns about the ability to control an outbreak of Covid-19 in such an old building.

“I was told Mammy was being taken to Stranorlar for her own safety,” Ms Laughlin’s daughter, Mary, told the Irish independent.

“When and where she got Covid-19 I still don’t know. All I know is that I last saw her on March 14 and she died from the virus on April 21.”

Mary last saw her mother alive on March 14. Covid-19 visitor restrictions were being imposed and The Rock was going into lockdown.

“I told Mammy I loved her, like I always do,” she said. “We sat and had a chat and I told her there were no masses because the Pope had closed all the churches.

"She asked me why and I said there was a bad flu going about. Recently, I’ve been thinking about how hard she worked all her life, in the kitchens at the local hospital, raising a family and doing her bit. She was a hard-working woman, loved by her children and many grandchildren.”