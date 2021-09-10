| 18.8°C Dublin

‘I thought to myself, that’s going to hit a building’ – Irish in Manhattan recall 9/11 terror attacks

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11, 2001: Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Center after they were hit by two hijacked airliners in a terrorist attack September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images) Expand
Ciaran O'Reilly Expand
Bridget Gormley Expand

Allison Bray

George Heslin considers himself “one of the lucky ones”.

The 51-year-old Limerick native and executive director of the New York Irish Center moved to New York City in 1994 after securing a green card by lottery. The graduate of Trinity College Dublin’s drama programme was an aspiring actor in New York City, having completed stints at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre and in London’s West End.

He was living in the heart of the city’s trendy East Village, in a top-floor apartment at St Mark’s Place, when he woke up to the sound of a low-flying plane shortly before 8.46am on September 11, 2001.

