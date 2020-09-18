'I thought she was Avril Lavigne but unfortunately she wasn't' - Gardaí investigating as woman throws smoothie on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

A video has circulated online of a woman throwing a smoothie at Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in Merrion Square, Dublin.

The woman, who is wearing a mask, approaches a camera crew Mr Varadkar is talking to, before walking up to the Tánaiste and throwing the smoothie over him.

Mr Varadkar stumbles and looks shocked while the woman, who is carrying a skateboard, runs off.

The Irish Independent has requested a comment from Fine Gael.

Gardaí are investigating the incident involving the Tánaiste which happened at Merrion Square, Dublin 2, at around 3pm today.

No arrests have yet been made and gardaí are attempting to identify the woman involved.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in Merrion Square today, 18/09/2020, at approximately 3pm. Investigations are ongoing."

Sources said the incident is being treated as an assault and is under investigation by officers based at Pearse Street Garda Station.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar commented on the incident at this evening's press conference on the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin, saying: “I was in Merrion Square earlier on just filming a video to explain to people with some of the decisions that were made today.

“The good news is that we got it finished and it will be posted later on today or rather this evening.”

“I saw someone coming towards me, I thought she was Avril Lavigne because of the skateboard and everything but unfortunately it wasn’t,” he laughed.

“She also had a smoothie with ended up all the way down my face and halfway down my suit, but look I had a spare suit and just got on with the day’s work.

“Haven’t spoken with Gardaí but I think they want to speak to me and that’ll be this week.”

Online Editors