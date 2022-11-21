‘I thought it must be a wrong read or something' – Rising energy costs sees butchers closing at rate of one every three days

BUTCHER shops are closing at an average rate of one every three days as small, family-run operations are crippled by soaring electricity prices and spiralling operating costs.

The warning came as butcher associations and community groups pleaded with the Government to accelerate targeted supports for the sector before it is too late.

Associated Craft Butchers of Ireland (ACBI) president Jack Molloy said many energy-dependent butcher operations were facing a scenario where costs had risen by 300pc or more.

Tipperary TD Martin Browne warned that the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme did not go far enough or fast enough to help beleaguered butchers.

Six butcher shops closed nationwide recently in the space of just 20 days – an average of one shop every three days.

The Sinn Féin politician warned that one Tipperary butcher felt he had no option but to close his doors because of soaring energy prices – despite having invested €150,000 in his premises over the previous 18 months.

Electricity costs had simply reached unsustainable levels for his business.

“That is six jobs gone (in Thurles). They have another shop in Clonmel which employs another six,” he said.

“Something needs to be done and needs to be done fast so that shop doesn’t also close – and other shops like it around.”

“It must be galling to them when they see the electricity companies making massive profits – hundreds of millions of euro most of them — in a six or nine-month period.”

Mr Browne said butchers were incredibly vulnerable to energy price hikes because counter displays, refrigeration equipment, cold-storage rooms and even cooking systems were running almost constantly.

Renowned Sligo butcher outlet Sherlock Butchers confirmed it would be closing in December.

Located off the Rosses Point Road and ranked as one of Sligo’s top outlets, the shop will close because owner George Sherlock said soaring operating costs had left them with no alternative.

“Sadly, due to the rising costs of electricity and operating costs, we are in a state of anguish to have to close our shop,” he said.

Mr Sherlock praised the loyalty and support of his customers but confirmed the shop would close on December 3.

Sligo councillor Gino O’Boyle warned that something needed to be done before other key elements of Ireland’s retail community were lost because of the energy crisis.

Wicklow butcher Keith Grant (35) said soaring costs had left many businesses “treading water”.

He said opening his own butcher shop had been “a dream” of his from the time he began his apprenticeship almost 20 years ago.

That dream became a reality when he opened Grant Master Butchers in Roundwood four years ago.

Since then, he has grown his team to two full-time butchers and one part-time employee.

Keith Grant said two years ago he felt the business was “hitting its rhythm” but over the last year the cost of everything had skyrocketed.

He saw the story of the cafe owner from Athlone who received an energy bill of almost €10,000 and said it “put a shock” through him.

“My heart just sank,” he added. “If I get one of them we are gone. It just put a shock through me. If that happened to us, all our hard work would be gone. We just couldn’t afford it.”

Mr Grant has seen his own electricity bills soar in recent months but said his energy provider recently informed him he was on one of the best available rates.

At the start of August, he received a 43-day bill for €2,965.

“(It) was so out of whack, I was convinced it must have been a wrong read or something. I worked it out that, for the same number of days last year, it would have been €1,143 and now it’s almost €3,000.”

Mr Grant rang the supplier and a customer representative said he “should be happy with it”, because if he missed that payment he would be placed on the higher rate.

His business is locked into that rate for the next four months but Mr Grant said he was “petrified to think what will happen” afterwards.

“We are facing a threat that’s really impacting us and it just feels like we’re being hung out to dry,” he said.

“It used to be that if the price of something went up, you could rely on something else coming down. Like, chicken is up 50pc, beef is gone up 30-40pc.

“We literally had to put a sign up in the shop window saying ‘sorry for the increases, but even though you’re getting charged more, we’re making less’.

“We’re basically just treading water at the moment.”

“It’s hard to be hopeful to be honest.

“You’re just going on the track record of what you’re seeing from the

Government and there seems to be no understanding of how hard people are being pinched.

“They seem very disconnected from the average Joe on the street.”

“I’m praying but from what I’ve seen so far, I don’t expect it to be fixed.”