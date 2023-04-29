‘I thought I’d be hauled over the coals, but my boss suggested I see a doctor. It changed my life’

Post pandemic, needs of employees have come into sharper focus

John Loftus said the support from his boss proved a turning point, and encouraged him to improve his lifestyle. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Eilish O'Regan

As bad days at the office go, this was one John Loftus would rather forget. But in many ways it changed his life.