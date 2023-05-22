‘I thought I was invincible but I was a ticking timebomb’ – Active mother-of-four warns people to get their blood pressure checked

An active mother-of-four who only found out by chance she had high blood pressure, which if untreated is a risk of a heart attack or stroke, has warned other people to get checked for a so called “silent killer.”

Gym receptionist Lynda Sutton (59), from Donabate, in Dublin, said her condition was picked up after she had her blood pressure checked in a local mobile unit run by the Irish Heart Foundation.

She was speaking as the charity launched its ‘Before Damage is Done’ campaign asking adults, particularly those aged over-50, to have their blood pressure checked with their GP or local pharmacy.

It aims to drive awareness of the link between high blood pressure and heart disease and stroke.

The ‘silent killer’ affects two out of three over-50s - but because it is symptomless, half don’t know they have it.

“I thought I was invincible, but really, I could have been a ticking time bomb,” said Lynda.

“I thought I was healthy before, but I have completely changed my diet. I’m eating plenty of fruit and veg and no salt.

“If the dog was sick, I would take her to the vet but if I was sick, I would never go to the doctor. That’s changed now and I know how important it is to get your blood pressure checked.”

Her condition was discovered after the driver of the Irish Heart Foundation Mobile Health Unit parked near her local library in March and encouraged her to get a free heart health check.

Severely high blood pressure was detected, and she was advised to see her GP, who put her on medication.

“I told him I didn’t have stress or anxiety, I ate healthily and exercised with spin classes in the mornings," said Lynda.

“There is no high blood pressure in my family that I know of.”

Previous research shows Ireland has one of the lowest rates of awareness, treatment and control of high blood pressure among 12 high-income countries.

Dr Angie Brown, Medical Director, and consultant cardiologist with the Irish Heart Foundation, said thousands of people unwittingly go about their daily lives with high blood pressure.

“The only way of finding out is to get it checked with your GP or local pharmacy as you will, most likely, have no symptoms,” she said.

“It is one of the most important risk factors for heart disease and stroke but there are many factors that affect your risk.”

Core Research for the Irish Heart Foundation shows that while many people know that high blood pressure is a risk factor leading to the development of cardiovascular disease (such as heart disease and stroke), there is a lack of awareness of other serious outcomes – such as dementia, kidney disease and some forms of blindness.

Speaking at today’s campaign launch, which coincides with May Measurement Month, Dr Brown said high blood pressure is one of the few conditions that people have the power to successfully manage – but only if they know they have it.

“Medication may be needed in addition to lifestyle changes such as increasing physical activity, quitting smoking, and embracing a balanced diet which limits salt intake. These changes can have a huge impact.”

The Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit offers free checks through its heart health checks in communities across Ireland.

The campaign is supported by Pfizer, the Irish College of General Practitioners and the Irish Pharmacy Union. See irishheart.ie for more details