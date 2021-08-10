| 12.4°C Dublin

‘I thought I was going to die’ – Belfast man feared for his life in homophobic attack in Lithuania

North Belfast man Darren Crozier, who was attacked in Vilnius, Lithuania Expand

North Belfast man Darren Crozier, who was attacked in Vilnius, Lithuania

Garrett Hargan

A Belfast man has told how he was left fearing for his life after he was brutally assaulted in an unprovoked homophobic attack in Lithuania.

Darren Crozier and his partner Grazvydas Sidiniauskas were attacked in the capital Vilnius.

Mr Sidiniauskas is a well-known singer in the country who studied at the Pranas Daunys training centre for the blind and visually impaired.

