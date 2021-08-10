‘I thought I was going to die’ – Belfast man feared for his life in homophobic attack in Lithuania

A Belfast man has told how he was left fearing for his life after he was brutally assaulted in an unprovoked homophobic attack in Lithuania.

Darren Crozier and his partner Grazvydas Sidiniauskas were attacked in the capital Vilnius.

Mr Sidiniauskas is a well-known singer in the country who studied at the Pranas Daunys training centre for the blind and visually impaired.

He took third place in the TV shows Two Minutes of Fame in 2011 and The Voice in 2017, and his celebrity status has attracted media attention in his home country after last Friday’s attack.

Mr Crozier told the Belfast Telegraph he is still in pain, is more anxious and is fearful of leaving his partner’s home.

On Friday, they had visited Mr Sidiniauskas’s relatives in Ziezmariai before returning to Vilnius. While standing outside a bus station they were approached by three people who asked, ‘Are you rainbow?’, in reference to their sexual orientation.

Mr Crozier, who is from north Belfast, explained: “They spoke in Lithuanian so I didn’t understand, but he (Grazvydas) told me to just walk away in case something happens.

“We walked away and came back about five minutes later to see if they were gone and they were still there, but we had to catch the bus.

“We walked towards the bus stop and the next thing I knew my partner was getting shoved to the ground and beaten. Then I was thrown to the ground and a big massive girl started strangling me. I don’t know how long it lasted but I managed to get her off me and the other fellas who were attacking my partner saw this and started booting me.

“The trailed me across the ground like I was a rag doll. I thought I was going to die.”

The two men were left lying prostrate as the perpetrators made off. The Belfast man is keen to pursue his attackers through the courts but does not have faith in the Lithuanian police force which he claims is “very homophobic”.

When a report was made to police, officers alleged that Mr Crozier was intoxicated and the aggressor. Mr Crozier said he was due to visit the hospital again on Monday but is now terrified of leaving the house.

He contacted the British Embassy where he was advised to contact a solicitor when he returns home. “I really want to just let the public know that they should be careful when they go abroad. There are people out there who would attack you for being gay. I’m not the first and won’t be the last,” Mr Crozier said. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, my whole body is still in agony. It’s been on the news over here so it has made me even more worried in case I’m targeted again.”

Mr Crozier said he will return to Belfast in two weeks when he hopes to raise the matter with a legal representative. The Lithuanian Police Force and British Embassy Vilnius were contacted for comment but none was provided at the time of publication.