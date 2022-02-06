‘I thought he was the best thing since sliced bread’ – ex-partner of abusive Fair City actor speaks out in RTÉ special on domestic abuse

A survivor of domestic abuse who had to endure 16 court dates despite her attacker pleading guilty will tell how her trauma “was relived over and over again” in an RTÉ Investigates programme.

The last 12 months has seen a fourfold increase in emergency calls from domestic abuse survivors. During that time, RTÉ Investigates filmed in several refuges across the country as the services reached crisis point. In the programme to be aired on Monday night, staff tell of their daily struggles to keep victims safe, because a shortage of refuge places means they are forced to live with their abusers.

One in four women in Ireland who have been in a relationship have been abused by a current or former partner.

On September 18, 2016, Sarah Behan was assaulted by her then partner Patrick Fitzpatrick, who was an actor in RTÉ’s Fair City playing the character “Zumo” from 2007 to 2016. The attack went on for over two hours, Sarah said.

“I got beaten badly. He pulled me back from the window, by the hair, and dragged me, and tried to strangle me for what felt like an eternity and I could see the room closing in,” she tells the programme.

"That was the window I was contemplating jumping out, possibly breaking my two legs and pelvis. I wasn’t sure how I would do it, I was just thinking survival mode. Flight or fight. A choice, will I just jump … then I was pulled back,” she said.

“I thought he was the best thing since sliced bread, there was nobody like him. I had never been with anyone like him.

"He was obviously a fantastic actor, but he acted in real life as well. It started with romanticising and love bombing, treating me like a princess, and then it was like a switch. He was upfront and told me he had abused women before in past relationships. But of course, I thought I could fix him.

“And then it got worse, worse and worse. It was regular, all I did was curl up into a ball, I didn’t have any fight left in me. He’d broken me down so much; I had no fight left.”

But when the case came up in the district court, it was put back again and again.

The assault charge against Fitzpatrick, for which he pleaded guilty, was remanded before the courts 14 times, followed by a further two appeal hearings.

Expand Close Patrick Fitzpatrick. Picture: Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patrick Fitzpatrick. Picture: Collins

“It was trauma relived over and over, and over again. It was constant, that I could not put it to rest, I could not move on,” Sarah said.

Sarah’s mother Antoinette attended all of the remand hearings and said the lowest point was during the hearing, when the judge looked at the medical report, “and on the medical report it had that she had clumps of hair missing, and bruises on her face, and jaws.”

Fitzpatrick, of Holytree Terrace, Ballymun, was sentenced to one month in jail for the attack, but served just two days of that sentence before being freed when he lodged an appeal against its severity. In July 2019 a judge suspended the rest of his jail time.

“I thought he would go away for a year or two at least, for all the things he has done but he got one month that was it, a suspended sentence then,” Ms Behan said.

A year before his attack on Ms Behan, Fitzpatrick assaulted a previous partner at his home in Ballymun in 2015, punching her twice in the jaw. That assault was finally dealt with in May 2018 when he received a 12-month probation bond. The following January, the remainder of a sentence for the assault on Sarah was suspended.

It meant he served two days in prison for that assault.

“I feel let down by the system, really,” Sarah said.

Last year, the number of people that contacted the domestic violence support services increased by 40pc from the previous year, in some cases as a direct result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Catherine Casey from Kerry refuge said they had women ringing in the middle of the night, whispering at the end of the phone.

“We are getting four times the amount of calls than we were getting pre-covid.”

Offaly is one of nine counties that has no refuge.

“The midlands seem to be this black hole – we seem to be getting the scraps from the table,” Offaly Domestic Support Services manager Anne Clarke tells RTÉ Investigates.

“Coercive control is extremely common for a male victim. If you are a man in this country, you have zero options for a refuge, there is nowhere to go.”

“Some services do help, and support men, but there are very few. Women predominantly remain the highest ratio as domestic abuse victims, and that is why the services are directed more for women.

“Our service is different, we support male victims as well, percentage wise 25pc of our clients would be male.”

International figures indicate one in nine men have experienced abuse from their partner.

RTÉ Investigates spoke with a male victim, who took his case through the courts.

“It is something that just crept up on me and I didn’t realise I was in that situation until the day I called a halt to it,” Peter (not his real name) said.

“I realised things were not normal. My goodness today I can look back and say no, things were not normal. It is not normal to not have control of your money, it’s not normal to be put down, it’s not normal to have things thrown at you, to be slapped. You are treated like, nearly like a dog.

“I did not see it until the end. You cannot help a person like that. You have to run, I should have run years ago. The warning signs were there. Who do you turn to? Who is going to believe you? And if you even tell someone, are they going to believe you?”

RTÉ Investigates - Domestic Abuse, A Year Of Crisis, this Monday, February 7 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTE Player



