'I think she was taken' - Distraught sister of Irishwoman (33) missing in India for one month

Liga Skromane (33), who is originally from Latvia but has been living in Dublin for the past five years, was last seen on March 14.

The 33-year-old had travelled to Kerala, India alongside her sister Ilze to take part in a wellness retreat on February 4. On March 14, Liga left the treatment centre and was last seen chatting to people at Kovalam beach. There have been no confirmed sightings of her since and she left her passport and phone in the resort.

Liga's worried sister Ilze told Independent.ie that she thinks her younger sister is in trouble. Read More: Irish man whose wife is missing in India: 'I believe she is alive, but in grave danger' "Today, Liga is missing for one month. There has been no trace of her and the police have no leads."

She explained that Liga had been suffering from depression after a traumatic family experience last year and that the pair had decided to get away for a break. "She was very depressed and wasn't sleeping so we came over to Kerala to take part in a six-week holistic Ayurvedic treatment. She had been responding well to the holistic treatments and was really engaging with the services.

"The last time I saw her was just before our 6:30am yoga class. She said she had a headache so she was going to walk on the beach instead but she asked me to ask the yoga teacher what time she could do a private session later so I know she intended to come back to the centre." Ilze added that while Liga didn't take her phone, she did have enough money to get to and from the beach.

"There was nothing strange or suspicious about her behaviour that morning. She had been really improving and I fully believe that she didn't set off that morning to attempt suicide.

"I don't know what has happened to her but I can't stop thinking about it. I think she was taken by somebody or by a group. We started searching for her as soon as she went missing and it was very strange that nobody had seen her once she got to the beach. The beach is really busy and she's a tall, white girl so she would have definitely stood out.

"I don't think she could have attempted suicide at the beach because the cliffs are sealed off with fencing and it's so busy that somebody would have seen her." Ilze added that she thinks Liga left the beach in a vehicle.

"The only way she could have left and not have been seen is if she left in some form of vehicle. I'm really concerned for her safety." Ilze said that she will remain in India until her sister is found.

"My whole family is very worried. I can't leave her until I know what happened to her. Liga's boyfriend Andrew is coming out soon from Dublin to help search for her again. It's been so difficult but I'm very thankful to everyone who has shared our appeal looking for Liga online. It's nice to see how many people care in tragic times like this." Independent.ie has contact Kerala Police for comment. If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article you can contact the Samaritans for free on 116 123

