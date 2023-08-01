‘I think my mother would be proud’ – Celine Cawley’s daughter Georgia Lillis battling to keep providing equine therapy to children

Georgia Lillis says her determination comes from her mother Celine Cawley, who was killed by her husband Eamonn at their Dublin home in 2008.

She is desperately searching for new stables so she can continue helping children through equine therapy.

Georgia (30) has been given six months to leave her rented five-acre therapeutic riding centre, which has been a lifeline for many children.

Many of the children that use the centre have not slept or eaten since they were told the news of the its possible closure.

Georgia says her drive comes from her mother Celine.

The successful producer was killed at the age of 46 by her husband Eamonn Lillis. He was convicted of manslaughter by a jury and sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison. With remission, he was released in April 2015

Georgia has not been in contact with her father since his imprisonment in February 2010 and said she does not wish to ever see him again.

“My mum had dyslexia too and always told me that there was no point in sitting in a corner, to get up and do it. She was amazing and always said there was nothing I couldn’t do. It’s not off the ground that I licked it,” she said.

“I was 16 when she passed, but I’m pretty sure that she would be so proud of me today. And that’s why I have to fight and find somewhere else for these children.”

The passionate equestrian is being helped in her search for new stables by parents who have seen their children blossom under Georgia’s instruction.

The Royal Stables has been based in Skerries for the last five years and Georgia was planning to expand to cater for more children when she was hit by the notice to quit last week.

In a social media post, she wrote: “I didn’t have the strength to write this last week when we were told, as I was in tears for a number of days.

“We have been given our six months’ notice by my landlords to leave our little yard. We are currently looking for a yard or land to lease or buy in the local area. We have tried a few places near to us and it’s been a dead end.

“We are heartbroken to say the least and, with so many kids relying on our therapeutic riding service, we are worried they will lose out and have to go back on waiting lists elsewhere, not to mention those on our waiting list at this current moment.

“So please, can you all have a think to see if we can find a new home. We are on the countdown now and we don’t want to have to shut our doors.”

The Royal Stables is one of only a few dedicated equine therapy centres in North Dublin, according to Georgia, who is a qualified therapeutic coach.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 1st

“Our landlord has been great and we understand that he needs the space for other reasons,” she said.

“Many of the children who use the centre walk here or get public transport, so ideally we are looking for eight acres not too far away to lease long-term or buy so we can build stables and an arena

“We have 10 stabled horses here at the moment, along with two rescue Shetland ponies and a few elderly horses, who we find are so gentle with the children doing therapeutic work.

“We also have five liveries and a leasing programme going where children can come and ride by themselves

“I have dyslexia and ADD (attention deficit disorder) so I know how incredibly powerful horse therapy can be. Horses don’t judge people, they just care about you and they are good at reading people

“So they instil trust and confidence in a child and help with movement as well as social cues for non-verbal children. Since hearing that we have to move, some of the children have regressed into themselves and have stopped speaking. Others aren’t eating and one neurotypical child isn’t sleeping.

“Many of the children have autism, some have global developmental delay and others are neurotypical just coming here for the love of horses.

“We have over 10 children coming here each week, from the ages of three to 14 years of age and we have 30 on a waiting list. We had just bought another pony in order to expand and I had hoped to take on another apprentice.

“I have been riding since I was four years old and am obsessed with horses.

“At first, my mum said never to get a job with horses, as there is very little money in it, but passion outweighs finance for me. I come to work each day with a smile on my face.

“I got a Trinity degree in Archaeology and Ancient History because my mum told me to have other qualifications to fall back on.”

Meanwhile, Agata Bierca says she is “heartbroken” at the prospect of losing the centre where her children Daniel (14) and Sophie (10) love to go.

“Sophie in particular is very upset. I have to sleep with her since she heard the news because she cries and gets panic attacks. I cried myself today,” she said.

“Sophie was so shy when she first came here and would only speak through me, but since Georgia took her under her wing, she has become so confident and not afraid to speak out. It’s like a little family here and we would be devastated to lose that”

Aoife Weldon’s brother Ajay has autism and dyspraxia and has developed a special bond with one horse called Pablo.

“He has fallen in love with this place and has stopped eating since he heard the news. He doesn’t want to leave here anymore,” she said.

“It’s just amazing to see him coming out of his shell when he is here. It’s his special place and we will try everything to keep it intact in every way but location.”

Patrick O’Sullivan has seen his teenage daughter Aisling flourish in the three years she has been with the centre

“Aisling has autism and struggles socially but Georgia has encouraged her and brought her into the fold. She’s given her more opportunities and more experiences that she might not have got in other centres,” he said

“It’s more than the horses now. It’s about community and building friendships. They’re a little tribe of like-minded kids who look out for each other in their safe space.

“I’ve watched as Aisling has grown in confidence and maturity and it’s mainly down to Georgia and this place.”

Anyone who can help can contact The Royal Stables on Facebook or theroyalstables.ie