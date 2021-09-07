‘I think it is intensely cruel but there’s little that the third level can do about it’ – head of CAO on ‘random allocation’ of places for those on maximum points

The head of the CAO said this year’s Leaving Cert system has placed the third level sector in an impossible position.

Speaking on RTÉ Drivetime, Chair of the CAO and NUI Galway Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh said grade inflation has forced college points “through the roof”.

“In a way it’s no surprise because although a lot of extra places have been created, the hard reality is that in terms of the higher subjects at Leaving Cert, which are the key ones for getting into third level, we had a 10pc jump last year… and this year it’s up 7pc for higher level as well.

“So that’s a 17pc cumulative, nearly 18pc, rise in the Leaving Cert grades over two years. So yes, extra places have created but they haven’t coped. They haven’t allowed for that full 18pc rise,” he said.

It comes as this year’s Leaving Cert has seen record high grades, while CAO points have also reached new heights and more applicants than ever before are also competing for third level places.

In NUI Galway for example, where Professor Ó Dochartaigh is Deputy President and Registrar, points have increased for 65 of the 69 programmes offered there.

Almost half of all programmes at the University saw an increase of more than 50 points.

While, five programmes saw an increase of more than 80 points this year, including Arts with Creative Writing, Arts with Journalism and Mechanical Engineering.

This is a common trend in third level institutions nationwide – with nine courses at Trinity College Dublin now requiring more than 600 points to gain entry.

For courses which have now reached the maximum points threshold of 625 points, places will be offered to students who have achieved these scores through a random selection process – something which Professor Ó Dochartaigh described as unfair.

“I think it is intensely cruel but there’s little that the third level can do about it. This a consequence of the inflation of the Leaving Cert points. It’s not actually anything that has been changed in the university system,” he said.

He added that in the long-term a return to a pre-Covid grading system is likely the best solution to the problem of grade inflation.