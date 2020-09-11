'I take it in my stride...a man has even written a poem about me' - John Joe Quinn on fame after viral ‘pint and alarm clock’ photo

Five days on from his fateful decision to have a pint in McGinn’s, John Joe Quinn is taking his newfound international fame in his stride.

The poignant image of John Joe enjoying a Guinness with an alarm clock resting beside him went viral and even made The New York Times.

The picture, taken in McGinn’s Hop House in Woodquay, Galway and uploaded on their Facebook page on Monday, led to an outpouring of emotion, from affection to anger, at the impact of Covid restrictions on people’s social lives.

Some social media commentators criticised the Government over its strict rules on time limits in pubs.

Although he was anxious to obey the 105-minute rule, John Joe told the Independent.ie he brought the alarm clock to ensure he was home in time for the RTÉ Six One News.

However, the image propelled him into the news and gave him a level of newfound fame.

John Joe Quinn with his clock. Photo: Andrew Downes

John Joe Quinn with his clock. Photo: Andrew Downes

When we caught up with him again, he apologised but said he couldn’t talk for long - as he had a radio interview to do.

Amused by the interest in him, John Joe said the whole thing was surprising, but he was enjoying the experience.

“I’m very good thanks.

“I don’t know how I feel about it all. I just take it in my stride.

“It’s a lot of publicity alright, and I suppose I wonder what’s so interesting about me having a pint. But there you go.

Erupting into a laugh, he said, “A man has even written a poem about me. The man from the bar dropped it up to me yesterday. I did like it. It’s a lovely poem.

“My brother was surprised by it all; everything came about so suddenly.

“I have a sister in Las Vegas, and I’m going to send her the newspaper.”

After the photo went viral people from all over Ireland began contacting Fergus McGinn, who took the picture.

Many were pledging money for John Joe to enjoy a pint on them.

But John Joe, aged “80 and a bit” revealed he prefers to pay his own way.

“The man from the pub came up to see me yesterday, and there is a lot of drink down there for me, and he even offered me a barrel of Guinness.

“But I gave it all to the old age pensioners – a donation you could say.

“I didn’t want it at all.

“I donated the whole lot, the money and everything. Some of the older people in the bar might enjoy it.”

As the picture of John Joe sitting on his own in McGinn’s gained traction online on Monday, many felt it symbolised the isolation felt by many older people during the lockdown.

However, John Joe said he didn’t find lockdown too onerous and believes it was necessary.

“I don’t mind (lockdown restrictions). I had plenty to do around the house.

“Everybody is welcome here, and I have good neighbours. The best of neighbours.

“I go into town once a week to do a bit of business here and there, but you have to be careful.”

John Joe explained that he doesn’t usually go to McGinn’s and in normal circumstances would visit the pubs local to him on Bohermore.

“I usually go locally to Crowe’s or Tonery’s, but they are closed this last six months.”

During the pandemic, John Joe said he liked listening to the radio and revealed he is a big fan of Joe Duffy on Liveline.

“The chat shows on the radio are very good. That new lady is very good, Katie Hannon, and Mary Wilson.

“And Claire Byrne, who got the job, she is also very good.

“I very much liked Sean O’Rourke, but they made a hames of going down there (Clifden, where O’Rourke was present during the infamous Golfgate dinner). They shouldn’t have. Jesus, that was a disaster for the country.”

John Joe worked for 47 years in University Hospital Galway, and he says to this day, people still remember him and stop him in the street.

“When I retired from the hospital, they had a big leaving do for me - all the staff.

“And I invited a lot of people down to Crowe’s, and we had another session.

“I worked in the hospital for 47 years, I was in the storage and supply department, so I’m retired now these past 10 years.

“When I think back now, all the sisters (nurses) and doctors that I knew that time, all passed away now.

“The only man left now is myself. They are all gone,” he said

With a laugh, he adds “Am I not a great man?”

Fergus McGinn hopes to welcome John Joe back to the pub next week.

“I offered to bring him down yesterday for a few pints and a meal, but he said no, and he had other plans, but he’ll come down next week.

“He wants all the drink in the tap for him to go to the other pensioners who come in here and we will certainly arrange that for him.

“He loves the photo and said he was happy for us to hang it on the wall.

“Honestly, he is just a lovely man, and we are looking forward to having him back.

“There will always be a welcome for him here.”

