'I suffered panic attacks with the stress' - woman left with no central heating since 2017 awarded €7k over HAP 'discrimination'

A tenant awarded €7,000 after her landlord was found to have discriminated against the Housing Assistance Payment scheme has told how she's had no central heating since October 2017 and continues to live in mouldy, "horrific" conditions.

The woman, who lives in north county Dublin with her two-year-old daughter, says her electricity bills are around €600 every two months as she has to use electric heaters to stay warm.

She and her husband moved into the house in August 2017 but unfortunately she lost her job the following month.

Her landlord refused to tie himself to a long-term HAP contract and wouldn't accept the scheme.

The tenant then brought a case to the Workplace Relations Commission.

The landlord told the commission that personal family circumstances prevented him from accepting the scheme because he intended for his children to move into the house.

However, the commission found that the landlord only stated this when the woman introduced a request to apply for HAP payments.

He was ordered to pay the tenant €7,000 and accept the scheme in future.

Now, over two months since the WRC's ruling, the woman has told how her family is "no better off".

"My child is constantly sick with chest infections and sinuses due to the mould in the house," the tenant, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Independent.ie.

"We have tried to find somewhere else to live but there's a shortage of accommodation and not many landlords want to accept HAP, so we're forced to stay where we are.

"The whole process has been very stressful.

"We don't even have a lease right now as we weren't given one. I was having panic attacks with the stress of it all and had to be prescribed xanax," she added.

She also brought her landlord before the Residential Tenancies Board, where she found the tenancy wasn't registered.

The landlord unlawfully increased their rent in the first year of the tenancy, from €17,400 per year to €18,720 per year, the RTB found.

He appealed that decision, but has since withdrawn this.

In February 2018, she says the drain leading from the landlord's house through to their garden was blocked overnight which left her garden in an unsanitary and unusable state, as the pictures below show.

She claims she contacted the landlord numerous times over the course of 42 days to fix the drains but to no avail.

"The rent is cheap enough for us to afford but the house is freezing with no central heating and the electric radiators that we bought ourselves aren't heating the house much."

The woman pays rent of €1,700 a month - of which €1,094 is a rent supplement.

Her partner works up to 30 hours a week but is unable to work more than this as she would be disqualified from receiving rent supplement.

She also receivers the Carers Allowance as her daughter requires extra care.

"I am not looking to make and shame the landlord as I would never want to hurt someone's family the same way he hurt mine, but I need to highlight this so other tenants can be aware of their rights."

Independent.ie contacted the landlord for comment.

