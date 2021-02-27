‘I still had a shot at winning my seat back if Fine Gael didn’t delete me’ - Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey

Maria Bailey says she was “destroyed” by the “swing-gate” incident and believes she could have won back her seat in the Dáil had she not been “deleted” by Fine Gael.

In the summer of 2019, the former Fine Gael TD was involved in controversy after she took legal action for alleged injuries following a fall from an indoor swing. She would later drop the compensation claim.

Speaking today on RTÉ Radio One, Ms Bailey said she had been “deleted” instead of being “deselected” as a candidate for last year’s general election.

“I had already been sanctioned; I had apologised countless times,” she said. “I had done polls, I knew I had been damaged, but I was still in with a shot of getting a seat.”

“Unfortunately, by being deleted, the choice of the people was taken away.”

Ms Bailey said she was too afraid to go anywhere after the swing-gate incident.

“When you’re in a role as a politician you make a lot of judgment calls... and this was obviously a bad one,” she said.

“I was getting direct messages. The social media stuff was just vile. It was so toxic.”

“Some of it I can’t repeat, and they’re words I wouldn’t use. Another of it was just words like ‘fraud’, things I should do to myself. Fairly horrible things.”

“At the time, when you feel that vulnerable - and believe me I felt vulnerable - and ashamed, you’re under a rock and you’re just trying to get out from under that rock.”

“To be honest it destroyed me.”

Ms Bailey also discussed the late TV presenter Caroline Flack, saying she could understand the hole she felt she was in.

“Somebody said on that interview, you know, ‘it had been very difficult for her [Caroline Flack], in the space of a month there had been 100 articles’,” Ms Bailey said.

“I remember going: ‘in the space of 11 days I was up at nearly 130 articles and front pages’. But nobody is calling that out here. It’s like it’s only happening over in the UK. We’re not as bad here.”

“I just thought that was stark… there were some articles that were favourable to me, and you have no idea how much I appreciate them. And you wanted to reach out and thank somebody for them, but you were afraid it was a trap.”

When “swing-gate” first took hold in the media, Ms Bailey had also been dealing with serious familial issues.

“This blew up out of nowhere at a very vulnerable time in my life and my family’s life,” she said. “My father had been diagnosed with rapid motor neuron disease.”

“We were watching him disappear in front of our eyes at the time, and he was on breathing machines, suction machines, hoists. Anybody who is caring for a family member, they know the pressure that comes with that.”

“While he was sitting in the sitting room, the TV would be on, and this [swing-gate] was on every outlet, radio, TV - there was no escaping that.”

Ms Bailey also revealed that Senator Joan Freeman reached out to her at the time to check in on her own mental wellbeing.

“She [Ms Freeman] said: ‘You know there is help available, if you need to talk to somebody there is help available’.”

“I kept in touch with Joan for a long time and at pinch points when things got too much I was able to pick up the phone to her. And she redirected me to a couple of options that were available.”

As for the future, Ms Bailey added that: “I’m of a much stronger mindset, but I’m lucky I got through it, but I didn’t get through it unscathed.”

Irish Independent