‘I started to wonder if I would ever get out of ICU, would I die in there?’ - Dr Owen O’Flynn

When Dr Owen O’Flynn lost his sense of taste and smell in late March, he wasn’t too worried. He didn’t even qualify for a Covid test at that time as his symptoms were not in the case definition.

After a few days, his symptoms abated and he thought no more of it.

By late April or early May, he was in intensive care and wondering if he would ever get out.

The 23-year-old Kerry doctor experienced a horrific bout of what is now called 'long Covid' and he was so sick he thought he may die.

“My heart tracing was showing signs of damage as were my heart enzymes. Two days later my oxygen levels dropped and a chest x-ray revealed a new lesion. I was informed of a new post-Covid syndrome starting to be reported in Italy - typically seen in children.

“So, I was re-swabbed, the results of which showed I had had a Covid-19 infection around 4-6 weeks prior. Later that evening I rapidly deteriorated.

“My oxygen levels reduced and in the space of a minute I was unable to finish a sentence. On the basis of how quickly I was deteriorating I was admitted to ICU.

“After analysis of my scans, the decision was made to lie me on my front - we occasionally do this for Covid-19 patients who are intubated in ICU to improve lung function. If I didn’t improve I would be put into a coma and intubated,” he said.

Luckily, Dr O’Flynn did improve, but not for long.

“my heart function started to drop to a third of what it should be. So, at that point I had two major system failures as part of the post-Covid syndrome; both an acute respiratory failure and an acute heart failure.

“At that point I started to wonder if I would ever get out of ICU, would I die in there?

“I came to accept that if I did, everything would have been done to prevent that from happening. The ICU doctors were supporting my heart through medication to ensure my blood pressure was maintained.

“Those two or three days were probably my lowest point. I was in constant contact with my girlfriend and my family but I was also receiving a lot of emotional support from the staff and from my friends. Thankfully everything slowly started to resolve.

“I was discharged to the ward from ICU and a week later I was discharged home.

“I was by no means fixed when I went home. I was breathless walking around the house and was in constant contact with the physios in Cork University Hospital to monitor how I was getting on,” he explained.

Dr O’Flynn says even after he was released from hospital he was terrified as he was in “the realm of the unknown”.

He says it took six weeks to regain any sense of normality and still experiences reduced levels of fitness due to his illness.

“While the elderly are most at risk from Covid-19, this virus can still have devastating effects on people of any age and there is no real way to tell who will deteriorate and who will get through it without severe symptoms.

“I am a 23-year-old, who maintained a high level of fitness and I ended up in ICU due to Covid-19.

“I would urge anyone thinking that they are immune to the more severe effects of this disease to think twice and to follow the public health advice,” Dr O’Flynn concluded.

