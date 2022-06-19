‘I stand with Michaela McAreavey’s family. I don’t want to add to their hurt’ – Orange Order leader Rev Mervyn Gibson

Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson accepts the vile, sectarian video of Orangemen mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey has exposed the organisation to even more criticism.

The clip showing men laughing about the death of a woman horrified people across the board and further damaged the order in the eyes of its critics. That is why Rev Gibson, a Presbyterian minister, has written to the McAreavey and Harte families asking to meet.

“We have made offers to talk to them if they wish to talk to us but they have not replied yet. I’m careful about saying that. It sounds as though we are doing things behind the scenes but these types of things need to be done behind the scenes. I just don’t want to do anything that adds another ounce of hurt to what they already suffered because of the loss of Michaela,” he says.

We meet at the Museum of Orange Heritage in Castlereagh which re-tells the story of the war between William of Orange and James II which culminated in the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. It highlights the institution’s links to border counties such as Monaghan and Cavan and goes on to explain the formation of the Orange Order and how it has developed and grown across the island since.

For many members, it is a place of refuge, a tradition within their families that is sometimes misunderstood. Yet the accusation that it is inherently bigoted is not new to veterans like Rev Gibson.

The revulsion when the video surfaced online was widespread even from within the order’s own ranks.

“It’s just going to give them another stick to beat you with. When I say our thoughts are with McAreavey family, that is heartfelt, that is genuine. I don’t want to add any hurt to that by saying the wrong thing. I stand with them and stand with anybody who condemns that.”

Sunday Independent: When did you become aware of the video?

Mervyn Gibson: I think it broke [on social media] that night, so on the Friday … in the press.

SI: You first learned of it in the media?

MG: Yes, in the media.

SI: Is it not surprising that nobody in that room had raised it in the days before it came out in the media?

MG: You see, you are second-guessing, I don’t know what happened in that room. I don’t know if there were 200 in that room and everybody was singing different songs. You know, that’s pre-judging the thing. There are songs about the Troubles on both sides but this was something beyond that. This had nothing to do with the Troubles.

SI: You are a father. How would you feel if this was about one of your daughters?

MG: It’s just sick. On no level was that song right. I know how hurt the family must feel every day and I just cannot get my head where anybody would write that song.

SI: Have you prayed for the family?

MG: Yes, I have. No doubt about it.

SI: What exactly have you prayed for?

MG: I have prayed for comfort and that the Lord’s presence is with them, that any hurt will be diminished as much as possible because it is clear they are hurt. I also prayed openly in my congregation for them.

A police investigation and an internal probe within the order is “progressing” as officials try to identify those who appeared in the video filmed in an Orange Hall, says Rev Gibson. “I believe three people have resigned from the institution over it. I know there are other people in the video and any individual found to be involved in that will face sanctions from the institution.”

He says he has only met “one person who heard that song before”.

SI: What damage do you think it has done to the Orange Order?

MG: I think there was a headline in an Irish American paper that described it as an Orange Order song.

SI: Was it an Orange Order song?

MG: What have I said? You have not been listening. This was not part of my culture, my Protestant culture, my unionist culture, my Orange culture, my British culture.

He says “gullible people who aren’t open-minded will believe this is all part of the order”. But what about the damage the order is doing to itself?

On that, Rev Gibson is full of contradictions. On the one hand, he is critical of Sinn Féin members who stand on public platforms with former members of the IRA, yet he seems comfortable doing the same himself with former loyalist paramilitaries.

SI: But you have been rubbing shoulders with loyalists, including those convicted of murder.

MG: What’s the point?

SI: Is it not hypocritical for you to say you do not want anything to do with those who associate with former members of the IRA and there you are standing with hardline loyalists?

MG: I take issue with them because they are promoting IRA terrorists. I have sat on platforms with loyalists, but also IRA members. I have no issue engaging. I do detest when there is a glorification of terrorism.

SI: Even when there is a glorification of loyalist attacks by loyalists?

MG: Yes.

He is concerned about the cost of living in the absence of a functioning government yet supports the Democratic Unionist Party’s boycott of Stormont until the protocol issue is resolved.

SI: We don’t have a functioning government, are you happy with that?

MG: No, of course. I’m not happy. Get the protocol issue sorted out and the government will be back.

SI: You talk about issues, but the cost of living, the health crisis, the price of fuel — these are issues.

MG: You are thinking I don’t care about those issues. I live here, I’m part of the community. If you asked me what’s more important than the protocol I would say health and education and they will be dealt with when the protocol is sorted. The DUP need to hold the line.

Rev Gibson says the protocol “has poisoned relationships, not only across the border, but within Northern Ireland”.

He wants people of all backgrounds to understand the nuances of the order yet refuses to allow Sinn Féin’s first minister designate Michelle O’Neill through the door of the headquarters in east Belfast.

SI: What about inviting her to the Twelfth?

MG: If Sinn Féin wanted to stand along with everybody watching would they be welcomed by the local people? I doubt it very much because of their history but there’s nobody stopping them.

SI: But would you personally welcome them to this museum?

MG: No, I don’t think I would because of their stance and connection to the Republican movement.

He says there are those “who no matter what we do hate us”.

“You just have to look at my Twitter feed and you’ll see. There are people who hate you at all levels, it is just pure bigotry and vile.”

But it is a legitimate question: is the Union-flag waving, Protestant Orange Order anti-Catholic? “I would say we are anti-Roman Catholicism, not anti the person,” Rev Gibson replies.

Is he worried about the future of unionism given changing demographics?

“I am in the sense that unionists need to get out and vote. As for this lie that a united Ireland is just a matter of time, we need to counter those arguments.”

And would one of Northern Ireland’s most senior Orangeman even step foot into the Republic? “Of course, I do. I like Dublin and my father was born in Donegal. In fact, I am going to be back doing a wedding there very soon.”