‘I stand with Michaela McAreavey’s family. I don’t want to add to their hurt’ – Orange Order leader Rev Mervyn Gibson

Grand secretary admits ‘sick’ video of song mocking her murder was damaging to organisation’s name

Grand Secretary of the Orange Lodge of Ireland Reverend Mervyn Gibson at Schomberg House, the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland headquarters, Belfast. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye Expand

Grand Secretary of the Orange Lodge of Ireland Reverend Mervyn Gibson at Schomberg House, the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland headquarters, Belfast. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Rodney Edwards

Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson accepts the vile, sectarian video of Orangemen mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey has exposed the organisation to even more criticism.

The clip showing men laughing about the death of a woman horrified people across the board and further damaged the order in the eyes of its critics. That is why Rev Gibson, a Presbyterian minister, has written to the McAreavey and Harte families asking to meet.

