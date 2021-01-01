I spent New Year’s Eve without my fiancé but we made that sacrifice to protect those dearest to us

LAST night, for the first New Year’s Eve in six years, I rang in the dawn of another year without the man who is now my fiancé – but I know it was the right decision.

It was another day when so many of us across Ireland had to make heartbreaking choices for the greater good and, of course, I’m no different.

I live with my beautiful mother (79), who is in a high-risk category like so many of our loved ones.

I would have loved nothing more than for my fiancé, who’s in my support bubble, to visit us to ring in the New Year with my mum, my daughter and myself.

But in 2020 we’ve become accustomed to making sacrifices and this, for us, was just one more.

I haven’t seen my fiancé since Christmas Eve as he made the decision to spend Christmas with his family and I wanted to be with mine.

We have followed chief medical officer Tony Holohan’s advice throughout the pandemic.

As he warned, people who may have contracted Covid-19 on Christmas Day will be at their most infectious on New Year’s Eve, so we weren’t taking any chances.

But we know from previous studies that up to 50pc of people could have Covid-19 without knowing it. They could be asymptomatic and infecting others without an inkling of the potential ‘death sentence’ they could pass on to a vulnerable person.

I have spent so many months keeping my contacts extremely low and, aside from work duties carried out by social distancing and wearing a mask, I see only my family and my fiancé.

We got engaged in the summer after being separated for so long during the first lockdown. That first meeting after an almost-three-month separation was quite simply magical. It’s when we decided we didn’t want to be separated by fate again.

We had champagne and picked out a lovely ring, which, by coincidence, looked just like my mum’s. We were deliriously happy.

We couldn’t have the party. We couldn’t even set a date realistically – but we knew despite the hard times we’ve lived through, along with the rest of the world, we would always have each other. However, here we are again, in another lockdown and on New Year’s Day.

Of course, back in May we thought we were on the road to freedom as we picked out our imaginary wedding-plan list for when people could finally dance again and be with us at a time of joy.

Despite the time apart once again, nothing really changes for us. We can’t be together but we know we have our life ahead to look forward to.

And, to us both, looking after loved ones is the most precious gift we can give as we enter 2021 full of hope for better days.

So, as New Year arrived I hugged my much-loved mother and daughter and I blew my fiancé a kiss over FaceTime.For anyone struggling to make a decision on whether they should see a loved one with any health concerns, then I recommend following public health advice.

It’s better not to live with the regret that you could have unwittingly caused suffering or worse to a vulnerable person.

We will all have better days, I’m sure of it. And I will start planning my wedding soon.

Gosh, how great it will be to hug, kiss, dance and laugh like we have never laughed before!

Isn’t that something well worth waiting for?

Irish Independent