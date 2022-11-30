‘I sleep with a bell at the end of my bed. I’m on call 24 hours a day’ – Navy officer on relentless grind of work at sea

Lieutenant Commander Cian O’Mearain sleeps with a bell at the end of his bed when he’s at sea.

As soon as it rings, there’s no question of the marine engineer turning over or hitting a snooze button.

He’s expected to get dressed and get himself down to the control room within two minutes.

“I have worked through various different patrol patterns over the decades,” said the engineer, who has spent 27 years at sea and on shore with the Irish Naval Service.

“What remains constant is that the day at sea is 24 hours, 24 hours a day responsible for machinery, its operation, the officers, and men in my departments. People don’t believe this. I sleep with a bell at the end of my bed. It’s audible throughout the ship, and it’s there because of the need for me to be there with short response, any time of the day or night.”

There was a strong sense that he’s had enough of the current set-up when he spoke at the conference of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) on a motion on working hours yesterday.

The motion, which passed, says delegates reject “excessive exemptions” tabled by military management to the implementation of a working time directive.

They want the directive that limits the average working week to 48 hours rolled out.

“This motion should not be before us today,” he said, before commenting on the fact that many similar motions have been passed at previous conferences over the years. As an example of where this goes when there’s no controls on working time, I was on board a ship 320 days in 2006,” he said.

“So the hours worked in normal and predictable defence force operations are so far outside the norm that I struggle to explain them to family and friends.

“They just don’t believe me. They wouldn’t believe me if I told them I didn’t have a day off for the next month, which frequently happens.

“They don’t believe me when I tell them I’m on call for all that time. Apart from the impact on ourselves, we managers and leaders in the organisation have to make choices around whether to apply these same extreme working hours to the men and women we lead or to fail in our mission. We won’t fail in our mission.”

He picked a few examples from the long list of potential exemptions to the time-limiting directive tabled by management. Exemption ‘c’. for instance, would relate to his activity at sea. Another exemption that covered shore-based activities would also include him. “So my role in the defence forces is to go to sea, prepare ships for sea, or train personnel to go to sea,” he said.

“There’s no other appointment I could ever hold than doing these things. So in fact, everything I do, or could do, or should do, is covered by specific exemptions.”

He said every seagoing agency, airport staff and gardaí had benefited from the directive.

Lt Com O’Mearain sees it as an opportunity for the Department of Defence to improve the overall defence forces package.

He says a normal pattern of an eight-hour day can’t apply at sea, but there has to be “some other accommodation” in terms of time off or extra pay. “I’m not making a joke of these proposals. If you read them with the knowledge of the defence forces, they already are a joke,” he said.

Commandant Martin Ryan, Raco president, said if the directive was “something devised at management level for implementation without consultation as threatened, it will fail, and ultimately, we will all have failed”.

When asked whether he would re-examine the proposals, Defence Minister Simon Coveney said plans had not been finalised. He said the department was committed to implementing the directive, and wanted to legislate for that early next year, ensuring there were some exemptions.