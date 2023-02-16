‘I should not be burying my son’ – Galway pier victim Christopher Stokes remembered for having ‘heart of a lion’

Friends and family gather at the hearse carrying the coffin of Christopher Stokes, the second of the three teenagers who lost their lives in an incident at Menlo Pier in Galway. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The gold-plated coffin is carried out of the Church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle, Galway. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The coffin of Christopher Stokes'sis carried out of the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, Co Galway. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Christopher Stokes is one of three teenagers who died after the car they were in entered the River Corrib at Menlo Pier in Galway

For one last time they brought him home. Four white horses clip-clopped sombrely as they pulled his hearse up the hill.

Outside the house, they stopped and the parents of Christopher Stokes and his nine siblings stood together, their hands laid on the glass of the white hearse, where inside the gold-plated coffin was laid.

One mourner carried a boom box, playing American Remains by Johnny Cash and the Highwaymen and the family listened, heedless of the steady, soft drizzle, before continuing on their sorrowful journey to the cemetery.

Christopher Stokes (19) died alongside his friend John Keenan Sammon (16) and Wojciech Panek (17) when the car in which they were travelling plunged into water at Menlo Pier on the outskirts of Galway city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Christopher was treated in intensive care for several hours after the accident.

Just as it had been for the funeral of his good friend, John, the previous day, the church of the Resurrection at Ballinfoyle on the outskirts of Galway city was packed.

The ashes of Wojciech Panek (17) will be interred in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny today.

Mourners came in support of Christopher’s parents, Anthony and Kate, and siblings Michael, Tommy, Tony, and Martin, Annalise, Nicole, Geraldine, Katlyn and Lucy.

His brother, Michael, told mourners he could not stop “crying like a baby” at the thought of “the three young boys in the car”.

“Well, my brother, you were trying so hard in life to get work to pay for insurance and little things like that,” he said, adding that he had offered to pay for Christopher’s insurance but he had refused.

“As much as you were struggling, you had always a smile on your face. You often said to Mummy, ‘It’s only money, it comes and goes. You could be dead tomorrow. What use is money to you?’ You were right, my brother.”

Christopher’s sister Annalise told the church that despite being 15 or 20 minutes in the water, her brother’s heart had not stopped beating.

“You waited until your family came to say goodbye before you went to heaven. You had the heart of a lion. We never got enough time with you, but we will cherish the time we did. It is not ‘goodbye’. It’s ‘see you later’. I love you, Christopher,” she said.

Chief celebrant Father Kevin Blade said Christopher and ‘Baby John’ Keenan Sammon were very good friends and “died as they lived – together” and would be buried “in the same cemetery, in the same ground”.

“Christopher’s mother Kate said, ‘I should not be burying my son, it is he should be arranging my funeral’,” said Fr Blade, telling her: “Kate you are so right, no parent should ever have to bury a child.”

“There are no easy answers, there is no cheap consolation.”

Just as Christopher’s life was opening up and he was spreading his wings, cruel fate stepped in, he said.

Christopher had started boxing at a young age, had given it up but recently decided to take it up again.

His brothers and sisters brought up symbols of his life to the altar, including boxing wraps, for his love of boxing; a ‘man bag’ in which he carried all his personal items; a can of his favourite drink, Red Bull; hair gel as he liked style; and his phone, which was very important to him as he liked to take photographs and to be connected to social media.

Fr Blade recalled Christopher as a young child, saying that he was “a happy child and also up to a lot of mischief”.

At the age of seven or eight, Christopher had been shadowboxing with friends outside the church when Fr Blade joked: “I’ll take ye on.”

But Christopher had turned around, saying: “No father, I wouldn’t like to hurt you.”