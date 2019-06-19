A heartbroken woman has told of how her beloved dog was attacked and subsequently killed by two bigger dogs on a well-known Dublin beach.

'I screamed for help over and over again' - woman devastated after beloved dog Teddy is killed by two dogs on Dollymount Strand

Deirdre Cotter Daly (52), from Clontarf, was on an early morning walk on Dollymount Strand on Tuesday with her two dogs, Amber and Teddy, when she spotted the two bigger dogs in the distance.

"At first, I thought they were golden Labradors or something like that. They were just calmly sitting there, with one of them having its leash hanging out of the collars," Ms Cotter Daly told Independent.ie.

"All of a sudden they started walking towards us. I picked up Amber because she is only a small Teacup Terrier and I was worried. I also had a stick with me for the walk."

She said as they walked closer to the dogs, she realised they were much bigger than Labradors. She said that they resembled "a mix of Pitbull and Mastiff" and were golden-beige in colour.

She said she began to get worried when one of the dogs walked towards her and Amber, while the other one walked towards Teddy, a small Bichon Frise.

Deirdre Daly holding a photograph of her Bichon Frise dog Teddy, who was mauled by two dogs, also in picture is her dog Amber. Pic:Mark Condren

Ms Cotter Daly described how she tried to scare away the dogs by shouting at them. When one got close to her, she swung the stick at him to keep him at bay.

"I had to protect Amber in my arms and I couldn’t get to Teddy. All of a sudden, I heard Teddy screeching and crying when the other dog attacked him," she said as she described the harrowing scenes.

"He was biting him, holding him down by the neck and just tearing into him. The second one joined when he couldn’t get to me."

"I broke my stick on the head of one of them but he just wouldn’t let Teddy go. One finally ran away but the other kept going. I screamed for help over and over again and after a while the second one finally ran off."

Two men heard her cries and helped her carry the badly-injured dog to the street, from where gardai helped getting him to the vet. Even the doctors were shocked by the severity of the attack.

"They told me that they had never seen such horrific injuries and that there was unfortunately no hope for my poor Teddy," she said.

She and her family had a chance to say their goodbyes to their beloved pet and "she was holding his paw while he went to sleep and passed away."

Gardai have since launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson told Independent.ie; "Gardaí are investigating an alleged fatal attack on a dog by two other dogs on The Causeway Road, Raheny on 18th June 2019 at approximately 8am.

"The injured dog was taken to the vet where he had to be put down. Investigations are ongoing. The Dublin City Council’s Dog Warden was informed of the incident."

Ms Cotter Daly said she is devastated about the loss of her dog that she had a truly special bond with.

"In 2009 I was diagnosed with cancer." she said.

"During the treatment, when I was sick in bed, Teddy was with me all day, every day. It was like he was minding me. I never felt alone. I was just mad about him and he was mad about me."

While she will remember him fondly, she also wished there were harsher consequences for people letting listed dog breeds run free without a leash and muzzle.

"This kind of dog should not just run free in a public area. But the owners know they could only get fined. The laws need to be changed.

"I only afterwards realized that I was lucky myself. They could have easily turned on me as well. I wouldn’t have stood a chance," Ms Cotter Daly added.

Online Editors