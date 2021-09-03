‘I saw my face on every sign, it was so nice’ – Ireland’s Olympic heroes on homecoming and Paris 2024

Ireland's rowing gold medallists Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy with bronze medallists Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe at Dublin Airport as Team Ireland's rowers return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland’s medal-winning Olympians were given a standing ovation by the studio audience on tonight’s Late Late Show.

In the first broadcast of the show featuring a small, socially-distanced live audience since the start of the pandemic, medalists, including Cork rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, as well as Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh and rowers Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty, spoke of their pride at bringing home medals from the Tokyo Olympics.

All of the athletes said they intend to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Read More

The show’s host Ryan Tubridy described the athletes as friends “who brought us so much joy in a dark old time.”

Cork rower Fintan McCarthy, who alongside Paul O’Donovan, won gold medals, said he still has trouble believing they actually won.

"It’s amazing. You kind of imagine it so many times so you have to kind of remind yourself it actually happened. Yes, it’s been good,” he said.

He joked that when he isn’t ‘parading around his medal,’ it has pride of place on a special beam at his home where he keeps his various rowing mementos.

“It’s nice to add a medal to it,” he said.

Mr O’Donovan, however, said he casually leaves his medal on the kitchen table.

"I just kind of leave it home on the kitchen table if the mother has guests over, she can show them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fiona Murtagh spoke of the massive homecoming she received when she was driven around her hometown of Moycullen in a double decker bus.

She said she was taken aback by the locals who all celebrated the women’s teams bronze medal haul by lighting bonfires and waving flags and displaying signs made by school children.

"I saw my face on every sign, it was so nice,” she said.