The husband of a cyclist killed at the Gap of Dunloe in Co Kerry has recalled the day their holiday to Ireland turned into a tragic nightmare.

'I saw her lying underneath the vehicle' - Husband of cyclist killed at Gap of Dunloe calls for improved road safety

Don Theiler’s wife of 15 years, Janet Price, was killed on the afternoon of May 30, 2017 when she collided with a trailer full of lambs after rounding an extremely sharp turn.

The trip to Ireland was part of a plan to spend their retirement travelling the world.

Instead, Mr Theiler flew home carrying Janet's ashes in an urn after the cycling accident.

An inquest into Janet's death is due to be carried out next week.

Mr Theiler, who is from Seattle in the United States, said he has written a number of letters to the Department of Transport in a bid to have road safety improved in the area.

The Gap of Dunloe is extremely popular with tourists and the narrow route is often shared by cyclists, pony carts, tourist buses and hikers.

Speaking to Today with Miriam on RTÉ Radio 1, Mr Theiler described the moment he saw his wife lying on the road.

"Janet was ahead of me by a couple hundred yards and went around a very sharp corner. When I turned I saw her lying under a farm vehicle carrying a trailer full of lambs.

"When I got to her, it was pretty clear she had been traumatised in some way.

"I went into shock. I was holding her and trying to get help. Eventually, the doctor came but she was already gone and there was not much that could be done."

Mr Theiler had to phone Janet's two daughters at home, and he said they were the "hardest calls I've ever made in my life".

"She has four grandchildren too, all four of them are boys and she was very close to all of them. It's probably one of the things that troubles me more than anything, is the fact they will grow up not knowing her as well as they could have."

Mr Theiler said he is returning to Ireland in September to erect a memorial bench in honour of his late wife.

"We would like to set up a bench so family members can go back and other people can be aware of what happened," he said.

"It's something I have to live with every day but you have to keep on living. I'm trying to make the most of a bad situation."

He was critical of road signage in the area and says more needs to be done to improve safety for visitors.

"It's a very narrow road. There is a tremendous amount of people on that road. There is a limited amount of signage that I think is not adequate.

"I was promised things would happen and there is no reason why this could have happened soon after Janet's death. I keep being told something will be done after the inquest is held."

Online Editors