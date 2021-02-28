'I saw bodies floating in the sea. It was hell'

The drumbeat for the abolition of direct provision reached a crescendo this past Friday, as the Government finally published its long-awaited White Paper on the issue.

The much-maligned system, in which asylum seekers are housed together and kept in a dehumanising legal and social limbo, will be fully dismantled by 2024 , the expert report says.

In the first phase, locations for new reception and integration centres which will be spread throughout the country.

Own-door accommodation will be provided in phase two and the aim will be to integrate asylum seekers into the community. Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman has said that it will take "a whole-of-society approach".

That approach will have to centre on the basic aim of unlocking potential within human beings who have fled war and persecution in their own countries, and it will have to draw on the experiences of those who have navigated the system in Ireland. Perhaps nobody is a better representative of the good that can come of decent people being given a chance than Lye Ogunsanya.

After moving here in the early 2000s with his family, Lye was educated in Ireland, and in 2011 became a citizen. Today, the 38-year-old heads up a company called Dídean (meaning shelter in Irish). It is chaired by Ed Dunne (who runs Nua, the biggest residential care provider in the country) and aims to tap into the emerging, and potentially lucrative market by providing community-based social care alternatives to direct provision and own-door accommodation for asylum seekers.

Lye grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, a city which was rife with mismanagement and corruption, hangovers of colonialism. His father was a printer and Lye was immersed in media. He had aspirations of going to college, and emigration wasn't on the agenda. "We weren't raised to think that opportunities lay elsewhere," he explains. "I had no desire to leave."

For his family there was a serious issue which affected everything they did, however. His youngest sister was severely autistic and Lye says the family knew there would be "zero quality of life" for her in Lagos. "She effectively couldn't function by herself," he says. "People had no understanding of what was required in autism care and people didn't look kindly on her. There were cases of people with autism being lynched in Nigeria. People still don't understand the full extent of what it means for parents."

In 2000, the decision was made that he would travel to Dublin with his mother and younger sister, leaving his older sister, another brother and their father back home in Lagos. "For a young guy it was exciting, but for my mother I can't imagine the distress of not knowing what lay ahead." The hardest part, he tearfully recalls, was leaving his grandmother, who died three years later. "I couldn't go back because we didn't have the right to travel back. It was a Muslim burial, so she was buried effectively the same day. So that was the toughest part of everything."

At Dublin Airport, he, his mother, and his sister presented themselves at the International Protection Office. "We were brought into an office as a unit to be interviewed. We were minors so my mother bore the brunt of the interrogation. She's a strong woman and she knew what she was getting into. Nothing is tougher than raising an autistic child every single day."

They ended up in the old schoolhouse in Dún Laoghaire but, because of his sister's condition, Lye's family was quickly moved from there to their own house in Dundalk. His mother took night classes in nursing and social care and his little sister got the care she needed. Lye went to school in Newry and did his A-Levels in Media and IT, but was not allowed to go on to third level because his family's asylum application was still being processed.

"That was super painful because the guys in my class went on to university. They were telling me how they were doing and I felt left behind."

He was permitted to work part-time and got a job selling mobile phones. A manager noticed how well he was doing and put him forward to become a marketing development management manager in 2007. He went on to work with LG electronics.

By then the asylum process had taken its course and he was allowed to stay in Ireland and to go on to study marketing, innovation and technology at DCU.

While there, he created a brand, House of Akina, which offered clothing and accessories made by women who have been through the Irish direct provision system. Profits were used to facilitate workshops to support and educate marginalised migrant women in Ireland and facilitate better integration of new communities.

In 2013, Lye won the Enactus award, the biggest start-up competition among universities.

Declan Ryan, the former Ryanair CEO, then asked him to work with the One Foundation, a private philanthropic fund which Ryan had set up to provide, among other things, education for children in the camps.

This work brought Lye to the coalface of the migration crisis, where he worked closely with Unicef.

"The most vivid memory was one of the operations we carried out in the Mediterranean. You would see bodies of men, women, including pregnant women, floating at sea. It was a hell zone. The Irish Navy was there. I'm very proud of what they did, they really went for it when other countries were shying away."

The experience, he says, "made really clear we need to take the best care of the people who do make it. It's about giving a leg up, giving a step up".

He moved to Dublin in 2016 and has lived since then in the Liberties with his partner, with whom he has two children, Geordan, who was born late last year, and Aran (3).

He has made his presence felt in the capital. In 2016 he became an attaché to John O'Mahony, Fine Gael spokesman on Transport, Tourism and Sport, and in 2018 he was part of the US Department of State's professional exchange programme.

Since last summer he has been the CEO of Dídean, and is now poised to capitalise on the new developments the company has. Given his experience, Lye is the perfect representative.

"We have the properties already, we are ready to go," he says.

"I came through direct provision myself, so I feel I'm the right person to become involved in this, and I know how to make a difference. Ireland has given me so much and now I want to give back."

