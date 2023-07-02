‘I remember the devastation’ – Diarmuid Gavin on guilt over his brother’s road death, and his links with Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy

Diarmuid Gavin will never forget his beloved younger brother who died aged five. But the famous gardener believes he has finally overcome the feelings of guilt surrounding his tragic death and the “devastation” it caused his family.

Gavin was six years old when he and his little brother Conor were crossing the road to school. For some unknown reason, Conor suddenly ran back across the road — and was hit by a car.

Gavin has previously said it tore the heart out of his family and there was no joy in his home for 15 years. Today he still remembers every detail.

“I didn’t see the accident itself, because I was getting on the steps of the bus and he had run back around the front of the bus. But I remember everything else. I remember before it. And afterwards I remember being with the police,” he said.

“I remember going in the police car to my neighbour’s house. I remember my dad coming to collect me — and the devastation.

“Mum and dad were initially told that it was me, and not Conor, so there was relief that it wasn’t me. But then I remember their devastation that it was Conor. And I remember the nuns...”

He trails off, adding that he is saying “too much”.

​Gavin said his experience of grief over the years is that it “hits you in unexpected ways”.

“It comes in waves, and it can knock you at the most unexpected times. All you can do is go with it, and submit to it. It obviously affects your life completely... I don’t know what it did to change me — and I would rather not find out.”

He was speaking after he received widespread praise for the ‘whimsical’ garden in Newtownabbey in Co Antrim, which he created to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. It has already received 100,000 visitors since it opened in May. The success of the garden, said Gavin, is down to his obsessive approach towards work.

Describing how he spent only a few days at home during the last six months when he was creating the garden, he added that a new commission from the local council to create “the world’s first botanic garden without walls” may require him making a more permanent move.

“I kind of live there now, between there and home [in Co Wicklow]. I’ve only been home a handful of days in the last six months, which is tough, but that’s the way it had to be. It’s for the project — but that could go on another 10 years.”

His work clearly impacts his home life, so how does he make it work?

His “remarkable” wife plays a major role. “It’s a partnership. Justine works in the business too, so she knows everything. If not for her… [I would be] nothing.”

But his days in the North can be filled with loneliness. The house he stays in “feels empty” and no more than “a machine for sleeping in and a warm shower”.

“Opening the door of the house I am renting the first day I thought: ‘What am I doing here? This isn’t where I should be.’ I don’t sleep at night so I am always shattered. I would be on site from 6am until 11 or 12 each night.

“The fridge never has anything in it. I might have a glass of wine which will knock me out until 3am. It’s not a life.”

He admits his work is an obsession, saying: “You have to be if you’re going to deliver.”

He is also full of sympathy for his friend and now former agent Noel Kelly — who is front and centre of the current RTÉ scandal.

While he is currently listed on Kelly’s website as a client, Gavin confirmed this weekend that the pair finished their working relationship in recent years.

​However he said the talent agent remains one of his closest friends, and they were in each other’s “bubble” during Covid. When the story about Ryan Tubridy broke, he got in touch with his friend.

“I got in touch with Noel immediately, and I told him I was there for him during a rough time and he texted me back,” he said.

“You can imagine what he is going through and what his family are going through. Ryan’s mum is also great friends with my mum. There is a very human story in all of this.”

Gavin said he understands “everyone has to be accountable for the things that weren’t done right”.

So what does the future have in store for the celebrity gardener?

He teased about how he wants to create a project that will be even more controversial than his infamous Sky Garden, which won a gold medal at Chelsea in 2011 — before the project, backed by Fáilte Ireland, became mired in controversy over the cost.

The new plan for a “dystopian” and “vertical garden” will be for a “world-weary, tech-weary world.”

Gavin wants to “blow their minds in a different way”.

When visitors walk through the garden they will wonder: “Why the f**k did he do that?”