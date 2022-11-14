| 9.8°C Dublin

‘I refused to allow my Type 1 diabetes diagnosis to affect my fitness regime,’ says champion kickboxer

Today is World Diabetes Day which aims to spread awareness of the condition

Catherine Brady had to learn how to live with the condition Expand

Arlene Harris

CHAMPION kickboxer Catherine Brady was extremely fit but just after her 20th birthday she was told that she had diabetes.

I had been waking a lot at night to go to the toilet and had an intense thirst. I was also tired constantly, had no appetite and had lost a lot of weight quickly,” she said.

