The sister of a teenager murdered and secretly buried by the IRA has said she is praying for her family's torment to end.

'I pray this torment will end' - sister of missing Columba McVeigh as new dig begins today

It comes as a new search for the remains of Columba McVeigh begins today - on the anniversary of his father's death.

The 19-year-old, from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, was abducted while working in Dublin in 1975.

Despite numerous searches his body has never been found.

The latest is taking place at Bragan Bog near Emyvale in Co Monaghan, a few miles from the border.

Mr McVeigh's sister Dympna Kerr said her family desperately needed closure.

Oliver McVeigh, with a picture of his brother Columba in the background, has called for a meeting with Sinn Fein leaders to discuss the Disappeared

"It's 21 years ago today that dad died, not knowing where Columba was buried," she said.

"As every year passes we ask: 'For how much longer must this go on?' I can only hope and pray that the torment will end."

Mr McVeigh is one of the so-called Disappeared, people abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during the Troubles. The remains of 13 have been recovered but three have not been found: Mr McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac.

Mr McVeigh was 19 when he disappeared in November 1975.

Columba McVeigh was one of the Disappeared (Family Handout/PA)

The IRA alleged he confessed to being an Army agent with instructions to infiltrate the terror group, a claim denied by his family.

Mr McVeigh's mother Vera campaigned tirelessly for the return of his body. She died in 2007 aged 82 without finding out what happened her son.

In 1999 the British and Irish Governments established the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) to gain confidential information about the location of the missing bodies.

Four searches have been carried out at Bragan Bog since 1999, initially by the Garda and subsequently by the ICLVR. The most recent ended in September 2013.

Mrs Kerr visited the scene earlier this year. She added: "For years I couldn't bring myself to stand on that bog where we were eventually told that Columba was buried.

"I went to it earlier this year and it's a bleak and desolate place and I cannot bear the thought that Columba is out there when he should be beside our mum and dad.

"Knowing that the ICLVR will do everything they possibly can to bring Columba home and also knowing that we have the thoughts and prayers of the other families of the Disappeared gives me the strength to face the coming days and weeks."

Mr McVeigh's brother Oliver said the family feel cautiously positive about the new search, but admitted they had learned not to build expectations.

"It is hard to get your hopes up, you just hope that something is found this time," he said.

"We have been in this position four times before, we have learned not to expect too much too soon."

Geoff Knupfer, the ICLVR's lead forensic investigator, believes Mr McVeigh's remains are buried at Bragan.

He said it had taken multiple searches to find the remains of other Disappeared victims.

"We remain convinced that Columba was buried in Bragan Bog and over the last five years since the last unsuccessful search we have been working to refine the search area," he added.

"That is what often has to be done when we are searching for a body that has been buried somewhere in a vast expanse of bog over 40 years ago.

"That's what happened in the search for Brendan Megraw, whose remains we found in October 2014 in Oristown Bog, Meath, around 15 years after searching commenced. And we were close to the burial place of Seamus Ruddy in an earlier search before we recovered his remains in France in May last year.

"But 'close' is not good enough.The fact that we are back on Bragan Bog for a fresh search does not mean that anyone who has information about where Columba is buried should assume that it is no longer relevant".

The ICLVR can be contacted by telephone: 00800 5558 5500 (International: +353 1 602 8655); e-mail at Secretary@iclvr.ie; or by post to: ICLVR PO Box 10827.

