‘I pay €120 a week to live in a shared room in a hostel’

SAI Gujulla is a third-year biomedical engineering student at NUI Galway and is staying in a shared hostel dorm in the city after struggling to find accommodation.

The 19-year-old and his family previously lived in Galway but moved to London several years ago.

However, when he began first year, he said, there was no difficulty in securing rental accommodation and the cost was much more reasonable – about €400 to €500 per month.

This year he has been unable to find a room to rent so he is staying in Galway city in a shared hostel dorm, which costs €120 a week.

“All the on-campus accommodation was booked out in January – that’s what the accommodation office was telling us. I literally couldn’t find any accommodation,” he said.

“At the moment I’m living in a hostel and I can’t do any of my assignments or anything. I’m just travelling between the library and my hostel every single day and trying to get my stuff done basically.

“We don’t have desks or chairs. It’s just a bunkbed with six people in the room and the room is the size of a normal master bedroom that you would find in a house.

“We’re all squashed in together and you don’t even have space to sit down anywhere to do something – everything has to be done on your bed.

“The bathroom is shared by 10 people as well. The people I’m staying with are students and they are in the same situation.

“I’m just trying to look every day on Studentpad and Daft.ie but I’m still having no luck because as soon as something is posted it’s gone or else the rent is too high.

“Some are asking for like €900 a month just for a single room with a shared bathroom and kitchen.

“There should be proper guidelines on how much rent a landlord can expect to get from a student because some of the rooms are not even worth €900 per month.

“What some landlords are doing is splitting a single room in half to make two rooms and then charging student €900 each.”

He said colleges could help out students, adding: “The university should support students as well and should give them an option of blended learning so they could stay at home and not have to look for accommodation all the time.”

He said his family were frustrated.

“So many times my mom was like, come back home we’ll transfer you to university here,” Mr Gujulla said.

“I just felt like it’s not helpful to be moving universities now and especially in the UK they don’t accept you in as a third year because it’s a bit too late to transfer – so you can get stuck in the middle.”