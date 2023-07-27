‘I often go out in Dublin city with no garda protection,’ says Justice Minister Helen McEntee as she defends photo op

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she is “out and about” without her official garda protection in Dublin city centre on a “regular basis” despite the security implications of her office.

The minister made the comments as she defended her photo opportunity with Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and senior gardaí outside a Dublin garda station after a vicious assault on a US citizen.

“I lived in Dublin for years, socialised in Dublin, still have a lot of friends in Dublin. I’m out and about without members of An Garda Síochána and I do that on a regular basis,” she said.

As justice minister, Ms McEntee is entitled to around-the-clock garda protection.

Her intervention came after the American embassy in Dublin warned US citizens to “keep a low profile” and be extra vigilant when visiting Ireland. The warning followed the attack on American tourist Stephen Termini on Dublin’s Talbot Street.

Ms McEntee was asked what she would tell tourists visiting Ireland in the wake of the US travel advice.

Stephen Termini was viciously attacked

“We welcome all tourists and we want people to know that, for the most part, Ireland as a country, and our cities, are safe,” she said.

“There are problems no different to any other country and we update our advice to people travelling from here, and other countries update their advice.”

Ms McEntee said the Government has “acknowledged” that there have been problems and is now seeking to reassure people they are “doing absolutely everything possible to respond to those challenges”.

I was there to have a discussion as to how the incident that had happened only a few days previously was being dealt with

She defended the photo opportunity organised by her department outside Store Street garda station, saying she was there to discuss how the attack on Mr Termini was being dealt with by gardaí.

“The reason I was there was to meet with Assistant Commissioner Willis. It was to meet with Chief Superintendent Paddy McMenamin, it was to, I suppose, have a discussion with them as to how the incident that had happened only a few days previously was being dealt with and to speak to them about policing in general within the city and that was my focus on my priority,” she said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee

The minister was visiting garda stations in Mayo yesterday amid growing public unrest over the increasing violence on the streets of cities and towns across the country.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea has called on Ms McEntee to address violence and anti-social behaviour across the country, not just in Dublin.

There are also lots of low-level anti-social behaviour with people being intimidated in their own homes

Mr O’Dea said that while violent assaults are a serious issue, there is also an increasing problem of low level anti-social behaviour.

“The problem everybody’s conveniently ignoring now is that it is not just a question of occasional violent assaults. There is also lots of low-level anti-social behaviour with people being intimidated in their own homes,” he said.

Today's News In 90 Seconds - July 27th

Mr O’Dea attended a meeting yesterday in a Limerick estate where elderly people and single parents are being intimidated by children as young as 10 years old.

“There are gangs going around every night interfering with their cars and breaking their windows and they have absolutely no protection,” he said.

Mr O’Dea said it is no longer the case that anti-social behaviour is a class issue affecting people living in lower income communities.